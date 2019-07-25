Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has confirmed his intentions to try and make impressive Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin their latest summer signing.

Bruce, who this week shattered United’s transfer record with the £40m capture of Brazilian striker Joelinton, is expecting more new signings and confirmed the club’s interest in the exciting Nice attacker.

“I don’t think it’s on the verge of happening, but he’s somebody we have looked at. He’s somebody we have identified and we will see what happens,” Bruce said.

“We have lost about six players, I’m not saying we will get six in, but the crucial thing is that they are at the right quality.

“We are at the stage now that can you get the quality that takes you forward.

“Ideally we would like another three or four, but numbers I can’t really put on it because one or two always fall away. But we will do our utmost.”

But Bruce, who met with chairman and owner Mike Ashley at the club’s training ground on Wednesday, hopes the arrival of Joelinton can go some way to appeasing the unrest among Newcastle fans.

“I had the conversation and there was money to spend. It was all positive in that respect. There is proof already,” Bruce said.

Saint-Maximin has been capped by France U21s and has 11 goals in 67 appearances for Nice.

