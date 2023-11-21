Newcastle United have learned that a colossal €100million (£87m) offer for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be accepted by Napoli, amid rumours Manchester United and Manchester City are also eyeing the left winger.

Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a stunning campaign in 2022-23, notching 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games to help Napoli win their first Serie A title since Diego Maradona was at the club. The Georgia international established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe’s big five leagues, despite having only moved to Napoli in July 2022.

Kvaratskhelia has not been as effective this season, as his record stands at three goals and five assists from 15 matches thus far. Although, his stock still remains incredibly high and it is expected that he will get back to that exceptional form now the November international break has passed.

Kvaratskhelia is contracted to Napoli until the summer of 2027. Despite this, the Italian giants are working hard to finalise a new deal.

Napoli chiefs have become aware of plenty of Europe’s elite sides monitoring Kvaratskhelia. Those teams believe he can emerge into one of the world’s best wingers, as he is only 22 years old and has plenty of time to get even better.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Man Utd, City, Chelsea and Newcastle all sent scouts to watch Kvaratskhelia during his country’s Euros qualifier against Spain. The wide man equalised for Georgia in the 10th minute following Robin Le Normand’s early header, finishing on his left foot after being played in by Giorgi Chakvetadze. Spain ultimately ran out 3-1 winners on the night.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Newcastle turn to Aston Villa, Man City stars after January transfer implodes

Italian source Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) have now provided their take on Kvaratskhelia’s situation. They state that if Newcastle are to secure his services, they will have to bid a huge £87m. This is because Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis will not even consider any proposals lower than that amount.

Ideally, De Laurentiis wants to see Kvaratskhelia extend his contract with the Serie A outfit, as this will see his wages increase and in turn make him less likely to push for a move elsewhere.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be on the move for ‘monstrous’ sum

But if the former Rubin Kazan ace opts against renewing his contract and asks for a move, this will put De Laurentiis in a difficult situation. A ‘monstrous’ offer would see the businessman and film producer ‘falter’ and be forced into accepting Kvaratskhelia’s departure.

Kvaratskhelia moving to St James’ Park for £87m would see Newcastle obliterate their transfer record. Their current most expensive player is striker Alexander Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad for £63m in August last year.

Of course, Eddie Howe already has Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes in his squad, with both players known to be effective left wingers in the Premier League. However, capturing Kvaratskhelia would take Howe’s team to the next level and could help the Magpies mount a serious title challenge.

Meanwhile, the agent of a centre-forward wanted by Newcastle, Arsenal and Man Utd has confirmed a winter move is on the cards for his client.