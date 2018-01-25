Newcastle told to make improved offer for Feyenoord hotshot

Newcastle have reportedly been told to improve their £14million offer for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has targeted a move for the Denmark international after Leicester insisted on at least £20m for one of their other major options Islam Slimani.

Jorgensen, who has 28 caps, has scored nine goals for the Dutch outfit this season.

Newcastle are hoping to sell Aleksandar Mitrovic to make room for Jorgensen, although Brighton’s offer for the out if favour forward has so far fallen short of their £15m valuation.

West Brom are also said to have shown an interest but they are currently working on other options including Watford’s Troy Deeney.

The report in the Daily Mail also states that Benitez has asked about taking Everton forward Sandro Ramirez on loan.

The struggling Magpies have only scored 22 goals in their first 24 Premier League matches this cmapaign, with summer signing Joselu their leading marksman with just four.