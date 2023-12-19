Newcastle, Tottenham tipped to reignite interest in Barcelona star as LaLiga giants plan January firesale

Barcelona will reportedly ‘listen to offers’ for several players in January, with Newcastle and Tottenham target Andreas Christensen among those likely to be sold.

The Spanish giants are still in the midst of a financial crisis, which is set to force manager Xavi to part ways with some high-profile players.

Both Newcastle and Tottenham are keen to bring in a new centre-back in January and have been linked with a move for Christensen over the past couple of months.

The Magpies are currently without Sven Botman, which has forced Eddie Howe into playing his back-up centre-back Jamal Lascelles in their last 11 league matches.

Botman’s absence has contributed to Newcastle’s dip in form, so signing a new quality defender would certainly make sense.

As for Tottenham, they are in a similar situation with summer signing Micky van de Ven set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury for around three months.

As a result, we could potentially see the Premier League rivals both launch bids for Christensen in January.

Barcelona tipped to offload three players in January

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football Espana, Barcelona will listen to offers for ‘all of their players’ in January due to their financial issues.

It’s claimed that Christensen, along with Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde are the ‘most likely options to be sold,’ who have ‘attracted interest in the past.

Christensen, who spent the first eight years of his career with Chelsea, has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old has made 13 LaLiga appearances this season but Xavi now seems to prefer Ronald Araujo over him.

Given Christensen’s experience of playing at the very highest level in both England and Spain, though, he could prove to be a solid addition to either Newcastle or Tottenham.

He has also won six major trophies in his career, so could help bring a winning menality to one of the club’s dressing rooms.

Interestingly, Kounde has previously been linked with Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him this winter.

Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, is past his best at the age of 35. Several Saudi clubs are said to be interested in the former Bayern Munich striker, so he may well end up leaving Barcelona in January, too.

