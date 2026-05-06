James Trafford and Bart Verbruggen are among the options for Newcastle this summer.

Manchester City star James Trafford tops Newcastle’s three-goalkeeper shortlist this summer as they seek a replacement for Nick Pope.

Both Pope and Aaron Ramsdale, who joined on loan from Southampton in the summer, have been guilty of high-profile errors this season having been swapped in and out of the team by manager Eddie Howe.

A groin injury has restricted Pope’s kicking – which has never been a strong point of his in any case – but he’s also made a number of individual errors.

Reports had claimed that Newcastle would look to make Ramsdale’s loan move permanent, but club bosses are concerned he lacks box presence when dealing with set pieces and crosses, and he’s also been accused of failing to make enough big saves.

The Newcastle chiefs have therefore decided that a new goalkeeper is ‘one of the their first priorities this summer’, according to The Telegraph.

Newcastle were convinced they had won the battle for Trafford last summer and the England international told friends he was moving to the North East after a £27m fee was agreed with Burnley, with Martin Dubravka moving to Turf Moor as part of the deal.

But Manchester City swooped to take advantage of a clause negotiated when they sold him to Burnley in 2023 and only had to match Newcastle’s bid to secure his signing.

Trafford thought he would be first choice at the Etihad, only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to join from Paris Saint-Germain and immediately usurp him in the pecking order.

The report claims Trafford is the ‘early favourite’ and Newcastle ‘have been led to believe he would like to join them’, but amid interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa in his services they ‘will not want to get into another bidding war’.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘meet’ with Newcastle star’s agents after ‘concrete’ offer with Bayern target ‘likely to move’

Two other confirmed Newcastle targets

Sources told TEAMtalk back in March that Newcastle were ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser and The Telegraph confirm that they retain an interest in the 21-year-old.

Standing at 6ft4in, Risser brings a commanding presence, quick reactions off his line, and solid distribution, making him an attractive long-term prospect.

Reports from the continent have claimed that Newcastle have already made contact to agree a fee with the Ligue 1 side, and while sources told The Telegraph that’s not the case, the Magpies do admit to ‘holding an interest in the player and have been watching him all season’.

His ability with the ball at his feet is thought to be a particularly attractive quality to the Newcastle bosses, as they feel they need that in order to evolve their game next season.

It’s thought that they could sign Risser and leave Pope as first choice at the start of next season to allow the understudy time to adjust to English football, though he could equally start the season as the new No.1 if he impresses sufficiently in pre-season.

The report claims there are unnamed alternatives on the shortlist but the third known target is Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen.

Like Trafford, the 23-year-old fits the profile Newcastle are after and would go straight into the first team; he’s also thought to be keen to explore his options for a summer move.

Verbruggen was at fault for the first Newcastle goal in the Magpies’ 3-1 win last weekend but Howe’s coaching staff have pointed out that his ‘passing range and accuracy in his distribution is integral to Brighton’s style of play’.

They’re also impressed with his command of the box and his shot-stopping ability, with the only sticking point thought to be his price tag.

Brighton are masters of ensuring they get the largest possible fees when selling their star players and it’s thought they could be asking for as much as £50m for the Netherlands international.

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