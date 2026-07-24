Newcastle, Everton converge on Norwich star as Canaries make sale decision

Norwich City have made it clear they have no intention of selling Kellen Fisher this summer despite growing interest from the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands.

The England Under-21 international has emerged as one of the Championship’s most highly-rated young full-backs, with a number of top-flight clubs monitoring his progress ahead of a potential move.

TEAMtalk understands Hull City were among the first clubs to test the waters, making an initial approach for the 22-year-old earlier this summer.

However, while contact was made, Hull did not follow up with a formal offer as Norwich’s stance quickly became apparent.

Interest has continued to build regardless.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton, Leeds United, Brentford and Newcastle United all admire Fisher and believe he is capable of stepping into the Premier League immediately as a squad option with significant long-term potential.

Each club views the versatile defender as someone who can provide quality depth at full-back while also developing into a regular starter over time.

Norwich, though, are refusing to entertain the prospect of losing him.

TEAMtalk understands new head coach Philippe Clement has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that Fisher is a central part of his plans as the Canaries target a promotion push this season.

The Belgian has been impressed by Fisher since arriving at Carrow Road and sees him as one of the foundations of the squad he is looking to build.

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Norwich determined to keep Newcastle, Everton target

That message has been reinforced internally, with Norwich determined to resist interest despite the growing number of admirers.

Fisher joined Norwich from Bromley in 2023 and has enjoyed a rapid rise, establishing himself as one of the club’s standout young talents while earning recognition with England’s Under-21 side.

His contractual situation also leaves Norwich in a strong position.

The defender is under contract until 2028, with the club also holding an option to extend that agreement by a further year, meaning there is little pressure to cash in.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Bruno Guimaraes’ prospective move from Newcastle to Arsenal.

Elsewhere, we can reveal Everton have opened talks to sign an English winger also on Manchester United’s radar.