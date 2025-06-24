It could soon be one in, one out at Newcastle

Newcastle United are closing in on a £30million (€35m / $41m) deal for Burnley star James Trafford and this means Nick Pope’s future at St James’ Park is increasingly uncertain, with TEAMtalk providing the latest on Leeds United and Burnley interest in the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Tuesday that Newcastle are accelerating talks for Trafford, who looks set to replace Pope as Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper. Sources state that clubs across England and Europe have been alerted to Pope’s potential availability this summer.

His future in the North-East is now in serious doubt and sources have informed us that a transfer is very much possible.

Burnley, Pope’s former club, has emerged as a potential destination for the experienced keeper. Having sold Pope to Newcastle for £10m in 2022, the Clarets are intrigued about a reunion, especially as they aim to bolster their squad for a potential relegation battle.

A return to Turf Moor could offer Pope regular first-team football, though negotiations would hinge on Newcastle’s demands and Burnley’s budget. Sources suggest that Pope’s name has come up in conversations over the deal for Trafford.

Leeds are also in the race, with sources confirming their interest in Pope as they look to replace Illan Meslier, who the club are actively trying to sell.

A move to Elland Road could see Pope anchor a side chasing Premier League survival, providing stability in a crucial position.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have expressed interest in Meslier but are reluctant to meet Leeds’ expected transfer fee, and sources suggest the French keeper is unconvinced about relocating to Turkey. Other European clubs are also monitoring the situation, though no specific names have surfaced yet.

Trafford in, Pope out for Newcastle

Pope’s experience, with 10 England caps and a proven Premier League track record, makes him an attractive option for teams seeking a reliable keeper.

As Newcastle push to finalise the Trafford deal within the next 48 hours, Pope’s representatives are fielding enquiries to secure his next chapter. With the transfer window heating up, the coming days will be pivotal in determining where the veteran keeper lands.

TEAMtalk revealed on February 6 that Newcastle are planning on phasing Pope out as their main keeper after landing on Trafford as their top replacement target.

But Pope does not want to sit on the bench and is seeking a move to ensure regular starts, with Leeds and Burnley emerging as early frontrunners to land him.

With regards to Trafford, TEAMtalk has been reporting on his prospective move to Newcastle for over a year.

We revealed on February 12 that Newcastle were gaining encouragement in their pursuit of the 22-year-old after learning that he wants to make the move.

Chelsea have added Trafford to their shortlist too, but Newcastle have always been in pole position to tie up a deal and are now in advanced talks with Burnley.

