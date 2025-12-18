Sacha Boey’s camp are talking to a number of clubs ahead of the January window, and he is on track to move to England amid interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, we can reveal.

The 25-year-old, who joined Bayern from Galatasaray in January 2024, is considered a squad player under Vincent Kompany. We can confirm that Boey has been told he can leave in January, with Bayern open to a loan.

Palace are in the market for a new full-back with Daniel Munoz ruled out for up to two months following knee surgery, and they are one of the clubs to have been contacted about signing Boey.

Newcastle are another Premier League club who have been made aware of Boey’s situation.

Dan Burn suffered a punctured lung in the weekend derby clash with Sunderland, while Emil Krafth has also been struggling with fitness.

Indeed, Newcastle had to push midfielder Lewis Miley to full-back for their League Cup quarter-final clash with Fulham, which saw him claim the winner.

Sources confirm that Newcastle do have the option to recall Matt Targett from his successful loan at neighbours Middlesbrough in January, and that they have been assessing him.

Targett has impressed playing both centrally and at left-back and is a player that Eddie Howe enjoys working with.

Returning to Boey, it was claimed earlier this month that Palace have submitted a ‘concrete offer’ to bring the Frenchman to the Premier League. This prompted a response from TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones, who stated that Palace are ‘feeling out the terms and understanding the player’s situation’.

Boey was linked with clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United prior to joining Bayern, but he could soon arrive in England with either Newcastle or Palace.

