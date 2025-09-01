£30m bid arrives for Newcastle striker after Aston Villa make late ‘enquiry’

Eintracht Frankfurt have submitted an offer for Will Osula as Newcastle United also negotiate the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

It emerged overnight that Liverpool have finally agreed a deal with Newcastle for Isak worth £130million, after previously having a bid worth £110m plus add-ons rejected. Isak has pushed to join Liverpool all summer, refusing to play for Newcastle in the process, and he is now edging closer to securing a dream move to Anfield.

The Swede could be followed out of St James’ Park by fellow striker Osula. The 22-year-old only joined Newcastle last summer but has since emerged as a prime target for German club Frankfurt.

According to the Daily Mail’s Newcastle correspondent Craig Hope, Frankfurt have launched a £30m bid for Osula.

There is debate over how much the proposal is actually worth though, as Sky Sports report it to be £28.5m.

Sky Sports add that Aston Villa have also made an ‘enquiry’ to see if Osula is available for transfer in the last 48 hours.

Frankfurt are in pole position to sign the Danish starlet at the time of writing, though. They have taken their interest to the next stage by making a formal bid and presumably Newcastle would rather sell to them than a Premier League rival such as Villa.

Newcastle could double their money on Osula. They paid Sheffield United an initial £10m for him last year, while the deal had the potential to rise to £15m through add-ons.

Osula has clearly done enough to impress Frankfurt scouts in recent weeks. He stepped up and led the line for Newcastle in pre-season after Isak informed the club of his desire to join Liverpool.

Osula has since managed one goal in three Premier League appearances.

Newcastle let Callum Wilson leave on a free transfer at the start of the summer, with Isak and Osula next in line to go.

Wissa to follow Woltemade to Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s side have finally managed to replace the likes of Isak and Wilson with two striker captures of their own.

They recently announced the club-record £69m signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart.

And after chasing Yoane Wissa all summer, Newcastle have managed to reach an agreement with Brentford just hours before the deadline.

Newcastle’s first bid for Wissa was worth £25m, but they have since been talked up to £55m by Brentford.

Newcastle are paying over the odds for the 28-year-old out of desperation, but Frankfurt could soon do the same for Osula, helping the Magpies recoup funds.