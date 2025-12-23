Newcastle in for standout Ajax star as sources confirm Crystal Palace, Nott’m Forest interest

Ajax’s promising young defender Youri Baas has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football, with several Premier League sides reportedly monitoring his situation closely ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old Dutch centre-back, who can also operate at left-back, has impressed immensely at Ajax this season. After a successful loan spell at NEC Nijmegen, Baas returned to Amsterdam and quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

His composure on the ball, strong defensive reading, and ability to progress passes from the back have drawn widespread praise. With a 91.5% pass completion rate and a key role in Ajax’s solid defensive record, he has been pivotal in their Eredivisie campaign.

Sources indicate that Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs alerted to Baas’ progress.

Eddie Howe at Newcastle is seeking additional depth in defence, particularly with ongoing injury concerns plaguing his backline. The Magpies’ ambitious project under Saudi ownership makes them an attractive destination for young talents looking to make the step up.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are proactively planning for the departure of captain Marc Guehi. The England international’s contract saga continues, with no new deal signed and interest from top clubs persisting.

Although Palace are determined to keep Guehi until at least the summer, manager Oliver Glasner may need reinforcements if a big offer arrives in January. Baas’ left-footed balance and build-up skills could make him an ideal long-term replacement.

Nottingham Forest, battling to secure their Premier League status once again, view Baas as a player who could provide immediate stability and future resale value. Sean Dyche’s side have shown a willingness to invest in young defenders to bolster their squad for the relegation fight.

Ajax recently extended Baas’ contract until 2028, giving them strong negotiating power. Any move would likely command a fee in excess of €20million (£17.5m).

With the January window approaching, expect intensified scouting and possible bids as these Premier League clubs look to secure one of the Eredivisie’s standout performers.

Sources have also confirmed to my colleague Graeme Bailey that Newcastle, Palace and Forest are all watching the player closely.

