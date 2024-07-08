Newcastle plot blockbuster swoop for £100m-rated forward as Liverpool, Man City battle for Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United hold serious interest in West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen, it has been claimed, while the Magpies are at risk of losing star man Anthony Gordon to either Liverpool or Manchester City.

Both Bowen and Gordon are currently away on international duty with England at Euro 2024. Bowen featured in the latter stages of the group stage matches against Serbia and Denmark, while Gordon came off the bench and tried to make an impact in the final group stage game against Slovenia.

Gordon is rumoured to have spoken with his England team-mates about a potential big-money move to Liverpool, as the Reds have identified him as a top-class addition to their forward line.

The left winger may have close ties with Everton, having starred for them before joining Newcastle, but he would jump at the chance to sign for Liverpool after supporting the club as a boy.

However, it can no longer be guaranteed that Gordon will join Liverpool, should a Newcastle exit become a reality. Manchester City have burst into the race for the pacy 23-year-old and are willing to sell Jack Grealish to help fund a move for him.

While Gordon might depart St James’ Park, Football Insider claim that Eddie Howe and Newcastle hope to strengthen their attack with the statement signing of West Ham’s Bowen.

Newcastle hold ‘huge interest’ in the right winger and he is high up on their summer wish list.

Howe needs a new right-sided attacker, with Miguel Almiron expected to leave for Saudi Arabia, and TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga is one option being considered.

Newcastle transfers: Jarrod Bowen a top target

But Newcastle could be even more ambitious by entering talks with West Ham for Bowen.

The Irons will drive a hard bargain though, as they have managed to tie Bowen down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2030. There is no exit clause in that deal, though West Ham are ready to demand a massive £100m before selling the 27-year-old to a Premier League rival.

Newcastle have been operating close to the Profit and Sustainability limits recently, but Gordon’s sale would provide them with the funds to complete a big raid for Bowen.

Given the fact Gordon and Bowen play on opposite sides, Bowen would not be an exact replacement for his compatriot in the north east. But if Newcastle do lose Gordon, then they will want to regain the trust of their supporters by securing a major coup in the transfer market, and a deal for Bowen would fit that criteria.

West Ham fans, meanwhile, would be gutted to see Bowen move on. He has established himself as a fan favourite in east London, having notched 60 goals in 202 games for the club, with one of those being the winner in last year’s Europa Conference League final.

