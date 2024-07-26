Newcastle ‘reach agreement’ for stunning Chelsea raid as ‘top-class’ star poised to replace Almiron

Newcastle United are getting closer to signing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, while Miguel Almiron is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ over a move away from St James’ Park.

Madueke was born in London and spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy before heading abroad by joining PSV’s youth ranks in July 2018. The right winger eventually graduated to the PSV first team and went on to make 80 senior appearances for the Dutch side, notching 20 goals and 14 assists in that time.

After an impressive 2021-22 campaign, Madueke was linked with several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

The England youth international ended up returning to his home country in January 2023 when Chelsea paid PSV £29million for his services.

While Madueke has demonstrated his great ability on numerous occasions in a Chelsea shirt, he has never been able to produce a solid run of fantastic form. This is partly down to the wide man himself but also due to the fact Chelsea have a host of other forwards in their squad.

After TEAMtalk revealed in March that Madueke is open to a summer move away from Stamford Bridge, Newcastle expressed an interest in signing him last month.

Newcastle have kept tabs on Madueke’s development ever since his PSV days and believe he has brilliant potential.

As per an update from journalist Wayne Veysey, Newcastle have put themselves in a strong position to land the left-footed star as they have ‘agreed personal terms’ with him and his entourage.

Newcastle transfers: Madueke in, Almiron out

Newcastle are on the hunt for a ‘top-class’ right winger during the current transfer window and Madueke is right at the top of their wish list after fellow target Michael Olise headed to Bayern Munich.

Eddie Howe has identified the right flank as a priority position for Newcastle to strengthen as he does not believe Jacob Murphy is quite at the level needed to start in major cup competitions and European games.

Almiron, meanwhile, has entered ‘advanced talks’ to join an unnamed Saudi Pro League club. The deal is expected to bring in £30m in transfer funds for Newcastle.

After having sorted out a prospective contract with Madueke, the Magpies must now switch their focus to agreeing a deal with Chelsea.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Chelsea want for the 22-year-old, though Blues chief Todd Boehly does want to make a profit on him.

As such, it would not be a surprise if Newcastle were quoted at £35-40m for the exciting attacker.

