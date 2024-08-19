Newcastle to axe quartet to fund big Liverpool raid; new arrival already put on market

Newcastle could be involved in several more transfers

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to sell four players to help them afford a Liverpool star, while a recent Magpies signing could be on the move again this summer.

Newcastle have had a busy summer transfer window, with Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Will Osula all arriving at St James’ Park. Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea has also been made permanent.

In order to ease Financial Fair Play concerns, Newcastle have sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively, while also allowing the likes of Loris Karius, Matt Richie and Paul Dummett to leave on free transfers.

The next big move Newcastle are likely to be involved in is for a new centre-back to join. Eddie Howe’s side want to follow up on the capture of Kelly by bringing in another central defender who can provide competition and cover for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

Newcastle have submitted four offers for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, the most recent of which came in at close to £65m, but all of those bids have been rejected.

Newcastle have seemingly cooled their interest in Guehi and are now chasing Joe Gomez of Liverpool instead.

Amid their negotiations over Anthony Gordon, Newcastle and Liverpool previously agreed on a £45m package for Gomez. But earlier on Monday it was claimed that Liverpool have now dropped their asking price to between €35-40m (£29.8-34m), which will delight Newcastle.

To help them sign Gomez and other stars without any further FFP issues, Football Insider report that Newcastle are poised to offload four players in order to bring in extra money.

Newcastle transfers: Almiron out, Gomez in?

The first player to leave could be winger Miguel Almiron, who has emerged as a target for both MLS and Saudi clubs in recent months.

The MLS transfer window shut on August 14, with Almiron now waiting for his Saudi suitors to come in with a lucrative offer.

Newcastle want £15-20m to sell the Paraguay ace and have set their sights on an ambitious swoop for Chelsea wide man Noni Madueke to replace him.

Right-back Kieran Trippier is likely to follow Almiron out of the club, too. Trippier was linked with West Ham United before they captured Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but he could still head to Saudi Arabia before the transfer deadline.

Trippier is an experienced member of Howe’s squad, but Newcastle would be able to bring in around £12m through his sale.

Jamal Lewis is another full-back Newcastle are happy to axe. The Northern Irishman cost £15m when originally joining Newcastle from Norwich City, though the Magpies have decided this month is the best time to sell as his contract expires next summer.

Newcastle have decided they no longer need Lewis in their squad as Hall, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Matt Targett can all operate at left-back.

Next up on the chopping block is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with Newcastle planning to overhaul their options in goal.

The Magpies are still interested in Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford – as they look to find a long-term successor for Nick Pope – and this will likely see Dubravka be sold to make room.

Incredibly, the report states that fellow keeper Vlachodimos is also at risk of leaving, despite having only just joined from Nottingham Forest last month.

Rather than being sold though, Vlachodimos has been put on the loan market, as he may spend the 2024-25 campaign away from Newcastle before returning to the club and fighting for a first-team spot next season.

