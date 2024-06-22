The forward is likely to leave Everton this summer

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is pushing for a transfer to Newcastle United and is set to turn down an offer of a new contract at Goodison Park, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Calvert-Lewin has been on Newcastle’s radar for a long time and they could finally get their man this year. He is approaching a critical point as his contract with Everton enters its final 12 months.

But while the Toffees would be willing to tie him down with improved terms, as TEAMtalk confirmed last month, Calvert-Lewin has other ideas and is aiming to move to Newcastle this summer, per information obtained by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan.

The interest is mutual and Newcastle are understood to be at the front of the queue for the 27-year-old, who could provide competition for the Magpies’ main striker, Alexander Isak.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Newcastle now view Callum Wilson as a sellable asset and, also out of contract in 2025, he is likely to end his successful spell at St. James’ Park to be replaced by a new centre-forward.

Calvert-Lewin is in turn one of Newcastle’s top targets and he clearly appreciates their interest.

A transfer would bring an end to his eight-year stay on Merseyside after he joined Everton from his boyhood club Sheffield United in 2016.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 68 goals from 247 appearances for Everton and is their fourth highest scorer in the Premier League. Eight of his goals came within 38 appearances in the season just gone, in which he got back on track after a couple of injury-impacted years.

Calvert-Lewin sale could raise crucial funds

However, selling him rather than losing him for free next year makes sense for a club who have fallen foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in recent times and need to cash in on another player to avoid further scrutiny from the powers that be.

A fee still needs to be arranged with Newcastle but Everton are certain to make a profit on Calvert-Lewin, who only cost them £1.5m back in 2016 when they lifted him up from League One to the top flight.

He developed into a fully-fledged England international, although he hasn’t been capped by his country since 2021.

