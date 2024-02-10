Newcastle to go to unbelievable lengths and beat Man Utd, Tottenham in race for top Howe objective

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to sign Atalanta star Ederson, who is also being chased by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ederson was the subject of plenty of speculation both before and during the winter transfer window. Man Utd and Tottenham were claimed to hold initial talks with Atalanta about a possible January deal, though the central midfielder did not end up going anywhere.

Man Utd did not sign anyone as they opted to save money for a potential splash in the summer. Tottenham, meanwhile, prioritised other positions as they captured forward Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin.

However, there is still a good chance Ederson will end up playing in England at some point in 2024. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are determined to sign the Brazilian before he ends up joining Man Utd or Spurs.

Howe is on the lookout for another energetic midfielder who can help Newcastle dominate matches and Ederson fits the bill perfectly as he is a ‘workaholic’.

Newcastle chiefs are aware of Howe’s strong desire to work with Ederson and are therefore ‘willing to do everything’ needed to snare him. The report does not explain exactly what this means, though it seems the Magpies are happy to spend big money to win the chase for the ex-Brazil U20 international.

Juventus have recently begun pursuing Ederson too, though they will struggle to match the huge finances that top-flight English clubs can throw around.

Howe can currently use Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley in central midfield. Sandro Tonali is also in the Newcastle squad and will return from a 10-month betting ban in August.

Ederson could replace Joelinton at Newcastle

Those are clearly strong options for Howe, though Newcastle are at growing risk of losing a vital star. Joelinton is out of contract in summer 2025 and Newcastle might have to sell him to help comply with profit and sustainability rules.

When asked about this in January, Howe replied: “He has 18 months left on his contract so it’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer.

“I’m not a fortune teller but it’s a possibility. I hope that’s not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player.

“But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet.”

As Joelinton would fetch more money than Ederson, Newcastle could offload the former to help balance the books – and the transfer fee would also help to fund a move for his replacement.

While Ederson is unproven in the Prem, he has the energy needed to help replace Joelinton’s huge impact.

