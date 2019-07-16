Newcastle United are ready to make an offer for former Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons, who is looking for a fresh start following unsuccessful spells at Roma and Sevilla.

Reports from CalcioMercato have suggested the Magpies see the French veteran as a low cost addition in the centre of the park.

Additionally, according to Gonalons’ agent Frederic Guerra, the club was heavily interested in his client’s signature back in 2017, and have recently reignited their interest.

Gonalons is not only vastly experienced, he is a leader too, showing many similarities to former Newcastle captain Yohan Cabaye which should make Newcastle fans very excited.

He has fantastic composure, strength and vision, and would be the perfect style of player to allow Sean Longstaff free to roam in midfield alongside him.

The 30-year-old captained Lyon for a number of years, making over 300 appearances for one of France’s top sides.

Evidently, the current Roma midfielder has plenty still to offer despite never settling in Italy, and with the player likely to be available for little more than £5million, there is no reason why the eight-time France international couldn’t be one of Newcastle’s smartest signings this year.

Newcastle will apparently send an offer Roma’s way this week, but Gonalons may have to wait until Newcastle have found a new first-team coach for any sort of deal to be finalised.

Newcastle are closing in on announcing former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce as their new first-team coach, following Rafa Benitez’s exit.