Newcastle beat Arsenal, Chelsea to signing of South American winger

TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle United have won the race to sign highly-rated Ecuadorian talent Johan Martinez, fending off significant competition from across Europe.

The 16-year-old winger, currently on the books of renowned Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, has been identified as one of the most exciting prospects emerging in South America and has attracted widespread interest over the past year.

Sources have confirmed to us that a number of Premier League heavyweights were firmly in the mix for Martinez’s signature.

Arsenal, who are closing in on the Premier League title, had tracked the youngster closely after recently striking a deal for Independiente twins Edwin and Holger Quintero.

Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, also held talks over a potential move, while Manchester City – via the wider City Football Group – and Liverpool both explored the conditions of a deal.

Brighton, known for their successful recruitment pipeline from South America, and particularly Independiente del Valle, were among those pushing to land the teenager, too.

Interest was not limited to England either. Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen both made enquiries as they looked to bring Martinez into their highly regarded development systems.

However, we understand that Newcastle have ultimately secured the agreement, with sporting director Ross Wilson playing a key role in getting the deal over the line, in what is viewed internally as a major long-term investment.

The Magpies’ project, combined with a clear pathway for development, is believed to have been decisive in convincing Martinez and his representatives that St James’ Park is the ideal next step in his burgeoning career, and his next chapter in England will begin in 2028 when he turns 18.

Martinez’s pace, flair and attacking versatility have marked him out as a player with huge potential, and Newcastle will now look to nurture his development carefully as they continue to build for the future.

This deal represents another statement of intent from Newcastle behind the scenes, as they continue to compete with Europe’s elite not just for established stars, but also for the game’s brightest young talents.

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