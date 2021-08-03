Newcastle receptive to offer after Real Madrid striker put on plate for move

Newcastle United are interested in Mariano Diaz after being offered the chance to sign the Real Madrid striker, according to reports.

Still without a senior summer signing, Newcastle will be hoping to get at least one deal over the line. Their priority is to get Joe Willock back after his positive loan spell from Arsenal last season. He became a useful source of goals from midfield, but they may have to find such inspiration from elsewhere.

Finding a new centre-forward would also be beneficial in this regard; Steve Bruce currently has Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle at his disposal.

According to Jeunes Footeux, the number of strikers in their squad could increase after they were offered the services of Mariano.

The 28-year-old has had a long association with Madrid, despite never being their first-choice. They sold him to Lyon in 2017 but re-signed him one year later after a 21-goal season in France.

His form back in his country of birth has never been quite the same. In the last three seasons with Madrid, his goal tallies were four, one and one.

Madrid have been trying to balance the books over the summer and they are still looking for suitors for some of their unwanted players. Mariano is among those they are willing to sacrifice.

As such, he has been offered to Newcastle, who may be receptive. The north-east club are now weighing up a move for Mariano, who would be a more reliable deputy to main man Wilson.

He is not their top target, but they will consider him if they have funds available as the transfer window progresses.

Newcastle join Ramsey race

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim Newcastle have made enquiries about signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old has completed two years of a four-year contract in Turin. He signed on a free transfer from Arsenal and big things were expected of the Wales international. He has shown glimpses of his talent but it has generally been a disappointing spell in Italy.

The former Cardiff City ace made just 11 Serie A starts in 2019-20 and two more last term. He has often been used off the bench and his time in Italy may be coming to an end.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested. Back in June, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and former club Arsenal were linked.

And a week ago, the unthinkable link emerged as Tottenham were added to his list of suitors. There has been no news if any of the aforementioned clubs have made an offer.

But it seems they have company as the Magpies have also been mentioned in connection with the player, according to Goal.

It is not mentioned whether the Tynesiders would be looking for a loan deal, but that is the likeliest scenario.

