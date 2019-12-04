Newcastle United summer recruit gets backing from a Premier League rival

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has spoken highly of Steve Bruce, and believes that he is the right person to be in charge of Newcastle United.

Wilder made the complimentary remarks about the former Aston Villa and Sunderland manager ahead of the Premier League game between the Blades and Newcastle at Bramall Lane on Thursday evening.

While United have made a strong start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign following their promotion from the Championship and are in the top half of the table, the Magpies are just four points above the relegation zone at the moment.

Bruce took the Newcastle managerial job in the summer after leaving Championship club Sheffield Wednesday and replaced Rafael Benitez in the St. James’ Park hotseat.

Not many Newcastle fans were happy with the appointment, but some of the performances of the team under the former Manchester United central defender have been quite encouraging.

Newcastle are expected to fight for survival yet again in the league this season, and Blades boss believes Wilder believes that Bruce is the right manager for the Magpies.

“He’s an experienced manager and to work in the Premier League for the length of time that he has is testament to what he’s about from a tactical and man-management point of view,” Wilder said about Bruce.

”You don’t get given jobs in the Premier League if you’re bang average. Steve’s not bang average as a manager or as a person, so yes, I speak to him quite regularly and I’m certainly not surprised by the job he’s doing at Newcastle.

“It’s a big, big job. They’re a huge football club and one that needs a big personality and they’ve certainly got that in Steve.”

