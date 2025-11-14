Newcastle are set to reignite their pursuit of James Trafford

Newcastle United have re-engaged the advisers of James Trafford, with the 23-year-old England international pushing for a January move after his dream return to Manchester City soured into a goalkeeper’s worst-case scenario.

Signed from Burnley in a deal worth £19million in July, as a high-potential backup and then replacement for Ederson, Trafford’s hopes of challenging for the No.1 spot evaporated when Man City stunned the market by sealing Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. The Italian European Championship winner’s £40m switch left Trafford sidelined with just two cup cameos and little Premier League minutes this season.

Frustrated and craving first-team action to cement his Three Lions credentials ahead of the upcoming World Cup, Trafford has instructed his representatives to explore all avenues for an exit.

Sources close to the deal reveal he’s “desperate” for game time, viewing his City stint as a “wasted year” that stalled his rapid rise.

The former England U21 star, who shone with 15 clean sheets in the Championship last term, now faces a make-or-break window to salvage his trajectory.

Enter Newcastle United, who nearly landed him in a £20m summer swoop before City’s intervention.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies, bolstered by Champions League riches and a defensive rebuild, held “advanced talks” with Trafford’s camp in August, only for Pep Guardiola’s late intervention to derail proceedings.

Now, with Nick Pope nursing a persistent shoulder niggle and a lack of goalkeeping depth, Newcastle are poised to reignite the pursuit.

Club officials have already re-engaged Trafford’s agents, eyeing a pragmatic structure: an initial loan with a mandatory £25m buy clause, though a straight permanent transfer isn’t ruled out if valuations align.

Newcastle’s appeal is clear – immediate rotation in a top-six push, plus Howe’s track record of nurturing young talents like Anthony Gordon.

For City, offloading Trafford would recoup funds amid FFP scrutiny, potentially funding a midfield signing.

Rivals like Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United lurk, but Tyneside’s pull – familiarity from summer chats and Saudi-backed ambition – gives Newcastle the edge.

As winter nears, Trafford’s camp are eyeing a swift resolution. A Magpies move could transform his “nightmare” into a northern powerhouse revival, but delays would risk another bench-warming spell. All eyes on St James’ Park for January fireworks.

