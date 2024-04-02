Newcastle urged to complete masterful Arsenal raid that’s ‘ideal’ for Howe but signals end for current star

A big Newcastle United swoop for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been endorsed, though it would spell trouble for one of Eddie Howe’s current stars.

Ramsdale has performed admirably as Arsenal’s No 1 since joining the club from Sheffield United in August 2021, though he became wary that his position would come under threat when David Raya joined last summer. After Mikel Arteta revealed he wanted a reliable keeper to provide Ramsdale with competition and cover, Arsenal paid £3million to sign Raya on an initial loan from Brentford.

The Gunners have the option to sign Raya permanently for £27m this summer, and that option looks set to be triggered.

The Spaniard quickly stole Ramsdale’s starting spot and has now emerged as a vital player for Arteta. So far, he has made 30 appearances for Arsenal, whereas Ramsdale has only played 11 times this campaign.

While Ramsdale was already England’s No 2, behind Jordan Pickford, his chances of playing for England have taken a significant hit following Arteta’s brutal decision to land Raya.

Due to these factors, speculation that Ramsdale will push to leave the Emirates this summer is growing.

The shot-stopper has previously been linked with a shock move to Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea, though he is now far more likely to sign with Newcastle.

On Monday, it emerged that the Magpies are considering launching a bid to rescue Ramsdale from the Arsenal bench.

Aaron Ramsdale to Newcastle would be ‘ideal’

Pundits Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling have now debated whether Newcastle should go through with their prospective keeper swoop.

Ramsdale’s capture has been labelled ‘ideal’ for Eddie Howe, but it may force injured keeper Nick Pope to push for a transfer when he returns to full fitness.

When asked on talkSPORT if Ramsdale’s transfer to Newcastle would suit all parties involved, McCoist replied: “Yes, although there will be a bit of healthy competition once Nick Pope is back fit.

“I think, in all fairness, Dubravka has come in and done a reasonable job, but I think Pope would automatically come back in once he’s fit.

“He’s [nearly] 32 years of age. Goalkeepers can play a lot longer than perhaps outfield players, it would certainly make ideal sense for Ramsdale.”

Stelling added: “It makes ideal sense for Newcastle, but it means Nick Pope leaves the club. He doesn’t stay as a number two.

“They’ll keep Dubravka as a No 2 and sell Nick Pope, and I don’t think there will be any shortage of takers because he’s a fine goalkeeper.”

MCoist then responded: “Well that’s the question. I think Newcastle have got to weigh up, do they think Ramsdale is a better goalkeeper than Nick Pope?

“Because I think Jeff’s right, Pope isn’t going to be hanging about and play second fiddle at the age 32, so big decision.”

Pope is Newcastle’s first-choice keeper when fit, though Howe has been forced to use Martin Dubravka in goal since early December.

Pope has been out of action due to a shoulder problem and is hoping to return later this month.

