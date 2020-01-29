PL rival ready and waiting if Tottenham fail in Giroud hunt

Newcastle are ready to swoop for Olivier Giroud if Tottenham and Inter Milan fail in their bid to land the Chelsea striker, according to a report.

Giroud has been the subject of intense speculation in the January transfer window, with the France international linked to a host of clubs.

Tottenham are reported to be keen on signing the France international striker, despite his previous history with Arsenal.

The 33-year-old himself is said to be open to the idea of joining Jose Mourinho’s side on an 18-month contract.

Italian giants Inter Milan have also been heavily linked with Giroud, but the Serie A outfit seem to have cooled their interest in the 2018 World Cup winner in recent days and are now thinking of waiting until the summer before making a move.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce retains an interest in Giroud and is waiting in the wings should Spurs and Inter fail in their bid to sign the Frenchman.

However, according to the report, the problem for Newcastle is that Giroud wants an 18-month deal, and the Magpies are unable to offer that – another proposal would have to be thrashed out with Chelsea.

Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in January 2018 and is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is struggling to get into Frank Lampard’s team this season and has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League as well as 17 minutes in the Champions League.

Newcastle have been active in the January transfer window and have made two signings so far.

The Magpies have signed former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan from German club Schalke and have secured the services of winger Valentino Lazaro on a loan deal from Inter until the end of the season.

Bruce’s side are 14th in the Premier League table.

