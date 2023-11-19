Newcastle, West Ham going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid to sign brilliant Brazilian striker in cut-price deal

Premier League duo Newcastle and West Ham are reportedly ready to mix it with Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid in their efforts to highly-rated Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old frontman has already racked up over 150 appearances for the Brazilian side, despite his tender age, and has notched 13 goals in 27 games in the Brazil top flight this season.

And while he is yet to make his senior international debut, Leonardo has been in form for Brazil’s Under-20s and also scored five goals in five games at this year’s Under-20 World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Leonardo ‘will leave’ Santos in January, after the Brazilian season comes to an end. Indeed, he revealed to CaughtOffside that the attacker will only cost around €20m (£17.5m) – although there will be add-ons involved in the package.

Unsurprisingly, at that price tag, there is plenty of interest in Leonardo, with Newcastle, West Ham, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Roma all thought to be considering a January transfer window swoop.

Roma are said to have made three bids for Leonardo over the summer, all of which were unsuccessful. However, a move is expected to materialise in the new year.

Speaking to FIFA earlier this year, Leonardo said of his game: “Seeing the ball in the back of the net is all that matters. Whether it’s a wonder-strike or a tap-in, it’s worth the same. A centre-forward has to score goals.

“I’m always working on my passing, so I don’t mess up on the pitch, don’t make silly mistakes when I’m playing. It’s something you have to cut out.

“I don’t notice it, but everyone says I’ve improved to no end since turning professional.”

Leonardo wants to be like Ronaldo

Leonardo also spoke about his heroes in the game and picked out some true greats, adding: “Cristiano Ronaldo, who has always been my idol, and I always dream of playing with him. The first is him.

“The King [Pele], there’s no way, I don’t even have words. If I played with him, I would learn a lot. And [Lionel] Messi.

“There are several, but as you only gave me three options, there are several that I dream of playing, there is Ricardo Oliveira, Neymar, there are several.”

Newcastle and West Ham’s need for another central attacker is no real secret, given the issues both clubs have had with the position.

The Magpies have endured injury problems to both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, with the latter often failing to build up a substantial number of appearances before suffering another issue.

As for the Hammers, David Moyes wants stronger competition for Michail Antonio, having sold Gianluca Scamacca over the summer.

Both clubs will return to action after the international break, with Eddie Howe’s side hosting Chelsea on November 25, while West Ham head to Burnley on teh same day.

