Newcastle, West Ham lifted by Batshuayi’s Chelsea admission

Newcastle and West Ham target Michy Batshuayi has refused to rule out the prospect of leaving Chelsea this summer.

The 23-year-old Belgium striker endured a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge following his £33million move from Marseille last summer, and only made one Premier League start during his maiden campaign in England.

Despite a reduced role, Batushuayi scored four goals in his final three league games and finished the season with a record of scoring every 47 minutes.

West Ham were keen to sign the player last summer and it’s reported they retain an interest in signing the player either permanently or on loan, while Premier League new boys Newcastle have also been credited with an interest.

However, when questioned about his future, the player appears to be keeping an open mind.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to think too much [about my future],” Batshuayi told Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

“It will be up to the board and the coach to decide. I’m the player, I go where Chelsea send me.”

Chelsea have already lost two players ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening on July 1.

Second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joined Bournemouth in a deal worth up to £10million, while England Under-20 striker Dominic Solanke has agreed to join Liverpool.