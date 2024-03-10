Newcastle, West Ham tipped to sign brilliant left-back with mind-blowing 17 assists already this season

A top Championship defender has been tipped to have his head turned by a move to the Premier League this summer, with Newcastle and West ham both in the running for his signature.

Ipswich left-back Leif Davis has been heavily linked with moves to several established Premier League clubs recently as he continues to impress in the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, has notched a remarkable 17 assists in 35 games in all competitions for Kieran McKenna’s men as they eye a second straight promotion.

Town currently sit third in the Championship, having been promoted from League One last season, and are only four points off the top spot held by Leicester City.

Davis has played a major role in the club’s sensational season so far but his performances have not gone unnoticed within higher circles.

His form this term has seen the former Leeds and Bournemouth ace tipped to join Newcastle and West Ham, as reported by talkSPORT.

The Magpies are not exactly short on left-back options, having Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Matt Target and Paul Dummett all options in that position while Kieran Trippier can also play there at a push.

To that end, moving to the Hammers appears to make more sense as David Moyes eyes a long-term successor for Aaron Cresswell.

And Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes both clubs can do a lot worse than targeting Davis.

Davis has taken his game to another level

He told King Casino Bonus, as quoted by Football League World, that Ipswich could find it hard to keep the defender, sayng: “Well, I think it would [turn Davis’ head], it has to be [distracting] with respect to Ipswich.

“They’re a big club in the Championship, Ipswich Town, but right now, if they got promoted into the Premier League, they wouldn’t be one of the big clubs in the Premier League.

“As a player, you aspire to play at the highest level you can and obviously that’s the Premier League, it doesn’t really get much bigger, certainly for British players.

“If big clubs come in for him, Ipswich are going to find it hard to keep him. He’s had a brilliant last couple of seasons. Last season in League One, three goals, 14 assists, and then the question was – can you take that fall and look into the Championship to that higher level?

“And the answer is absolutely yes. This season now one goal, 14 assists already, so he’s matched at the higher level, the same amount of assists, and when you’ve got that kind of delivery that he’s got it’s a weapon, he’s an assist machine.”

Ipswich are back in action on Saturday when they host Sheffield Wednesday, looking to claw back some of that small deficit to Leicester.

As for Newcastle, they face Chelsea in the Monday night football while West Ham are at home to Burnley on Sunday.

