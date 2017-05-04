Newcastle without key duo in bid to snatch title

Jamaal Lascelles: Has been key for the Magpies this season.

Newcastle United will be without two key players against Barnsley as they look to better Brighton’s result and snatch the Sky Bet Championship title.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles will not be leading the effort as he recovers from a groin operation and influential winger Matt Ritchie is suspended.

Top-scorer Dwight Gayle is eager to feature after resting a hamstring complaint at Cardiff last time out, while Rolando Aarons, Jesus Gamez and Grant Hanley are doubts.

Rob Elliot is set to remain in goal after returning from a 13-month absence for the last two matches.

Barnsley will be without captain Marc Roberts again, while on-loan striker Adam Armstrong is ineligible to face his parent club.

Roberts missed last weekend’s home draw against Burton due to an ankle injury so Adam Jackson will resume his partnership with Angus MacDonald in central defence.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt, plus wingers Ryan Williams and Ryan Hedges, are pushing for starting places.

Right-back Andy Yiadom (shoulder), left-back Aidy White (pelvis) and midfielder Sessi D’Almeida (knee) remain sidelined as the Reds bid to finish 12th in their first season back in the Championship.