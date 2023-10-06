Newcastle worry Liverpool by joining race for Salah successor who’s in talks with West Ham

Newcastle United have been named as transfer rivals to Liverpool in the race to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United, per a report.

Bowen is currently in talks with West Ham about a new contract in east London, given that his current deal is due to expire in 2025. Until he commits, other clubs will be keeping track of his situation.

Liverpool have been linked with Bowen as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, which has been verified in a recent report by talkSPORT. However, the same source has named Newcastle as alternative admirers of the 26-year-old.

Eddie Howe is the man behind Newcastle’s interest, with the manager having been keen on Bowen for a while. He has just lost another winger – summer signing Harvey Barnes – to a long-term injury.

West Ham remain confident they will secure Bowen’s services for the long term after he notably scored the winner for them in the UEFA Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina last season.

Bowen has also been in inspired form so far this season, with five goals and two assists across eight appearances for David Moyes’ side.

At his age, any new deal he signs will likely cover him for the prime of his career, so it would be understandable if he wanted to be patient to make sure he is making the best decision possible.

West Ham have already become the club he has played more for than either of his previous employers. Furthermore, if he keeps up his current scoring rate, they should overtake Hull City this season as the club for whom he has scored the most.

Bowen facing career-defining decision

It might be tempting to be on the radar of a club like Liverpool, but any decision on that front should solely hinge on whether Salah moves on. The Egypt international was a serious target for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League this summer, but his current club stood firm.

If Salah leaves Liverpool, there could be a vacancy in their attack with Bowen’s name on it as a fellow left-footed right-winger. If not, the England international would risk missing out on regular gametime, which he is far likelier to maintain by staying at West Ham.

At Newcastle, on the other hand, he would largely be up against Miguel Almiron – who is three years his senior and has endured a wide range of fortunes during his Newcastle career – for a role on the right flank.

