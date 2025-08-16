Yoane Wissa is ‘expected to join’ Newcastle and with a trusted source revealing the Magpies are moving for an €80m striker too, Alexander Isak to Liverpool is ON.

Isak has verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool and remains intent on forcing through a move to Anfield before the summer window slams shut.

The Reds have seen a bid worth £110m plus add-ons knocked back by Newcastle. Liverpool will bid again but only if given encouragement that Newcastle will negotiate. The first offer was flatly and immediately rejected.

The overwhelming expectation is Newcastle will begrudgingly approve Isak’s sale once two new frontmen are either signed, or at the very least have one foot in St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have suffered a series of rejections in their quest to sign new strikers this summer but Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is keen to join.

The Evening Standard stated Newcastle are ready to bid £35m for Wissa and the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope declared the 28-year-old is “expected to join from Brentford next week.” That newfound confidence comes via the ultimate transfer merry-go-round,

That authorisation on Wissa’s exit has come after Brentford agreed a deal to sign Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth for a club-record £42.5m fee.

Bournemouth will replace Ouattara with Ben Doak who is joining from Liverpool for £25m. But as mentioned, Newcastle want two new strikers before letting Isak leave having lost Callum Wilson to free agency too.

And according to Craig Hope – who is among the most reliable sources on all things Newcastle – the Magpies are moving for PSG’s Goncalo Ramos…

Goncalo Ramos to Newcastle

The Portugal international, 24, cost PSG a package totalling €80m when signed from Benfica two summers ago.

Ramos has returned healthy figures of 34 goals in 88 appearances in Paris. However, he’s fifth choice at best in the attacking ranks.

The quadruple winners boast an embarrassment of riches in the final third with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the books. The end result is Ramos has had to make do with sporadic appearances off the bench, which makes his goalscoring record all the more impressive.

Hope revealed Newcastle are actively exploring a move for Ramos and the belief among intermediaries is a deal is possible to make.

The reporter stated: “Paris-Saint Germain’s Goncalo Ramos is back on the agenda for Newcastle, as they continue their search for strikers amid Alexander Isak’s attempt to force a move to Liverpool.

“The 24-year-old was on the club’s shortlist earlier this month, only for sources to suggest a move was unlikely after initial enquiries.

“However, Daily Mail Sport has learnt that Ramos is now a live option for the Magpies. The Portugal forward has admirers within St James’ Park and intermediaries have indicated that a deal is possible.

“PSG would be more minded to sell, rather than contemplate a loan, and we understand Ramos is on an ever-decreasing list of strikers Newcastle are exploring.

“After scoring in PSG’s UEFA Super Cup win over Tottenham this week, Ramos appeared to commit his future to the Champions League winners during a post-match interview. But the former Benfica star has never been a regular starter under Luis Enrique, and a move to Tyneside could appeal.

“Newcastle are still working to the plan of bringing in two strikers before the end of the transfer window, and that would facilitate Isak’s move to Liverpool. Yoane Wissa is expected to join from Brentford next week.”

“However, Eddie Howe will not compromise on quality or character in that search, and there remains an increasing possibility that Isak stays at Newcastle, especially as the deadline of September 1 grows ever nearer.”

The last sentence will ring alarm bells at Anfield and from a Liverpool perspective, they’ll certainly be hoping Newcastle do push through moves for Wissa and Ramos with all haste.

