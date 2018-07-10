Newly-promoted Wolves give boss Nuno new long-term contract

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new contract through to 2021, the Premier League club have announced.

The 44-year-old has extended his stay following a successful first season at Molineux which saw Wolves win promotion to the Premier League as Champions of the Championship.

Coaches Rui Pedro Silva, Rui Barbosa, Antonio Dias, Joao Lapa and Julio Figueroa have also signed new deals and will be joined ahead of the 2018/19 campaign by Ian Cathro who signed a three-year contract.

“I am very thankful because of the trust and the confidence that the club puts in us as a technical team,” Nuno told wolves.co.uk.

“My team really work as a team. First of all we are friends, we respect each other, we admire each other and we work for the same goal.

“That goal is to find every detail we can to help the team to perform well, compete well, and fortunately win.

“We knew that the project required time and now we have three years ahead of us of contract, and we are very, very thankful and delighted to be here.”

Wolves have already signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio and forward Raul Jimenez this summer, as well as tying down Ruben Neves to a new five-year contract and turning the loan deals for Willy Boly, Ruben Vinagre, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota into permanent moves.

Now his own future is sorted, Nuno is hopeful of further strengthening his squad.

“When we came (to Wolves) there was a big challenge in front of us,” he said. “So we started with the ambition to have a team that could compete in every game and create an identity.

“We did it, and we achieved what we wanted. We have a team, and we are in the Premier League, and we are now in year two. In year two we know the challenge is even more difficult.

“We will increase the quality. When you speak about increasing the quality, of course the squad is going to change. We need to bring in players and we will do so, but it is very difficult to find the right ones, because the quality that we have already is high.”

