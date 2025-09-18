Manchester City have set their sights on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, but turning admiration into acquisition promises to be a formidable challenge.

The 20-year-old England international has emerged as one of football’s brightest prospects, yet his limited role under new United manager Ruben Amorim has fuelled speculation about his future.

TEAMtalk sources close to the situation reveal that Mainoo is eager for consistent first-team action, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States looming large.

Having made his senior debut for United in 2023, Mainoo’s talent shone brightly during England’s Euro 2024 campaign, where he started in the final.

However, at Old Trafford, he’s been relegated to a bit-part player and is yet to start a Premier League fixture this season amid Amorim’s tactical overhaul.

Frustrated by sporadic minutes, the midfielder is desperate to showcase his skills as a regular starter to secure his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s plans, with the German set to take England to his first major tournament as an international boss.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed yesterday (September 17) that Man City have joined the race to sign Mainoo, with manager Pep Guardiola keen to lure him to the Etihad…

Man City eyeing Mainoo to replace Silva – sources

Guardiola, Man City‘s masterful tactician, is said to rate Mainoo exceptionally highly, viewing him as a potential heir to the likes of Bernardo Silva in midfield.

Mainoo’s composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate play align perfectly with Guardiola’s possession-based philosophy. Yet, the crosstown rivalry complicates matters immensely.

United, still smarting from past defections like Carlos Tevez’s controversial switch in 2009, would loath to strengthen their noisy neighbours.

As an academy graduate who rose through the ranks at Carrington, Mainoo’s departure to City would ignite fury among the Red Devils’ faithful, potentially sparking protests and long-term backlash.

City aren’t the only suitors monitoring the situation. Newcastle United, bolstered by their Saudi-backed ambitions, and Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca’s rebuild, are both keeping tabs on Mainoo’s discontent.

Newcastle sees him as a dynamic addition to their midfield engine room, while Chelsea’s youth-focused strategy could offer him the platform he craves.

For now, Mainoo remains contracted to United until 2027, with an option for extension. Any move would demand a hefty fee- north of £70 million, insiders suggest – and United’s hierarchy is adamant about retaining their homegrown gem.

But in football, ambition and money often trumps loyalty. As the January window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Mainoo pushes for a exit or if Amorim can integrate him more prominently. One thing’s certain: this saga has the makings of a blockbuster.

