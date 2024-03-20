10 global superstars on track to become the next £100m football transfer: Man Utd target, Liverpool icon…

Jamal Musiala, Victor Osimhen and Mo Salah are among the players who could move for £100m+

Big names from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are among the 10 global superstars who are on track to becoming the next £100m football transfer.

With the amount of money sloshing around in football, £100m transfers are becoming increasingly regular. In the latest summer transfer window, two players were involved in £100m+ deals.

As of writing, there have been nine deals in football history which cost £100m or more. Those players are: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Of course, spending money is no guarantee of success. It’s probably fair to say that a bulk of the players who have moved for £100m haven’t lived up to the original hype.

We’ve taken a closer look at 10 players who could be on the move in the near future and would likely cost in excess of £100m.

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian striker has hinted that his future could be away from Napoli and with several top European sides keeping close tabs on him, he seems like a prime candidate for a blockbuster summer move.

Osimhen penned a fresh deal with Napoli in December which is valid until 2026. However, a £111m release clause was inserted into the deal and that’s what it will take to secure his signature this summer.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk sources, the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal have all been in constant communication regarding Osimhen ahead of the summer.

Since arriving at Napoli in 2020, the Nigerian forward has scored 72 goals in 125 appearances. He’s also produced 18 assists and has won a league title during that time.

Elite strikers come at a premium cost and given the tantalising release clause in Osimhen’s deal, he seems almost nailed on for a £100m+ move in the near future.

Jamal Musiala

Players like Musiala don’t come around often. The 21-year-old glides with the ball and is a cut above the majority of other players within his age group.

There’s also an abundance of speculation surrounding his long-term future at Bayern Munich. Reports have claimed that the German champions value Musiala at £100m, although they are desperate not to lose him.

His current deal at the Allianz Arena runs until 2026 and if he isn’t going to commit to a new deal, the club could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Musiala is a player of interest for Manchester City. Liverpool have also been sniffing around the attacking midfielder of late.

Evan Ferguson

Brighton already have a track record when it comes to selling players for huge sums of money and Ferguson looks like their next £100m player in waiting.

Given his age, current ability and potential, it’s no wonder that the Seagulls value him so highly. According to TEAMtalk sources, Brighton value the teenage forward at over £100m and could hope to secure a fee in excess of the British-record £115m package paid for Caicedo.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of the Premier League big boys have been sniffing around the Irish prospect. In recent months, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham have each been keeping tabs on the teenager.

Mohamed Salah

Unlike the rest of this list, Salah is on the wrong side of 30, but there’s every chance that he becomes the next £100m+ transfer in the summer.

With his contract at Anfield set to expire in 2025, Saudi Arabian clubs have been tipped to rekindle their interest in the 31-year-old in the summer.

Liverpool snubbed a huge £150m offer from Al-Ittihad last summer, but the Reds will have the opportunity to cash in on the Egyptian forward once again in the upcoming window.

Reports have implied Liverpool can essentially ‘name their price’ for Salah, with Saudi Arabian sides prepared to push hard for his signature once again.

If Liverpool do decide to sell him for a lucrative deal in the summer, Salah will subsequently become the oldest player to move for over £100m.

Lamine Yamal

The Barcelona prodigy has taken the world by storm with a series of eye-catching performances. He’s already racked up 40 senior appearances for the club and he’s yet to turn 17. That’s some going.

His current deal in Spain runs until 2026 and the club plan to extend his deal once again in 2025, by the time he turns 18.

Barcelona are planning on keeping Yamal around for the foreseeable future, but a sale isn’t completely out of the question. Given the tricky financial situation that the club is still facing, they could be forced to sell some of their prized assets.

As per reports, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd have been keeping tabs on the 16-year-old superstar.

Vinicius Junior

It seems more than likely that Vinicius’ long-term future is with Real Madrid, but with the imminent arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick, this could shake things up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Mbappe is more than capable of playing through the middle or on the right-hand side, he does have a preference to play on the left in a similar role to Vinicius.

Reports from February claimed that Man Utd are interested in a blockbuster €200m deal for Vinicius which would make him the second most expensive transfer of all time.

Real Madrid’s annual wage bill will take a significant hike once Mbappe arrives, although reports from ESPN Brazil have claimed that the arrival of the French superstar will not force the club into selling one of their best players.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Harry Maguire still holds the title as the most expensive defender of all time from his £80m switch from Leicester City to Man Utd in 2019. However, Branthwaite could topple that fee.

It’s already common knowledge that English players come at a premium cost and when you consider Branthwaite’s profile and potential, there’s every chance that he becomes a £100m+ asset to Everton.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Branthwaite is a top defensive target for Man Utd this summer, although Everton will demand a mammoth price tag.

Sources have confirmed that the Merseyside club will demand a minimum of £80m for Branthwaite and this could potentially rise to £100m+ with add-ons included.

Lautaro Martinez

Only Harry Kane and Mbappe have scored more goals across Europe’s top five leagues than Martinez has managed this season. The Inter forward is in the form of his life and he’s currently being eyed by a few Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea have looked at the World Cup winner in recent months and he’s also garnered interest from Arsenal and Barcelona too.

Being 26 years old, Martinez is currently in his prime years and it will likely take a blockbuster bid to prize him out of the San Siro.

His current deal in Italy runs until 2026, although there have been negotiations over a fresh deal which would be valid until 2028.

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen have made headlines this season by going unbeaten in all competitions up until this point. Wirtz has played a key role in the club’s emphatic rise and his name is being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 20-year-old has produced 28 goal contributions across all competitions this season and looks like one of Germany’s top rising stars.

According to reports, Leverkusen have slapped a £111m price tag on his head with the likes of Liverpool and Man City both eyeing up the attacking midfielder.

Wirtz seems to be settled in Germany for the time being, but a lucrative move to the Premier League could turn his head in the coming months.

Archie Gray

Unlike the other names suggested, Gray probably isn’t primed for a £100m move this summer, but fast forward to 2025 and there’s every chance that Leeds have a £100m asset on their hands.

The Leeds United academy have produced some gems over the years, but Gray might just be their most promising prospect yet.

Having played a key role in Daniel Farke’s side this season, the 18-year-old has enjoyed a sublime breakthrough season in the Championship.

He’s probably best utilised as a holding midfielder, although he’s played a large bulk of the 2023/24 campaign as a right-back. The youngster has a real eye for a pass and plays with maturity beyond his years.

The market for holding midfielders is also in high demand right now. It’s worth pointing out that three of the nine most expensive transfers of all time have been for central midfielders.

If Gray continues to progress at his current rate and Leeds are promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking, there’s every chance that he becomes a £100m player by the time 2025 rolls around.

