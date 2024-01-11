Next Ajax star to join Man Utd revealed, as Ten Hag battles Arsenal for striker with goal every two games

Erik ten Hag is reportedly planning yet another raid on his former club Ajax, though Manchester United will have to overcome Premier League rivals Arsenal to sign the 21-year-old.

Ten Hag left Ajax in the summer of 2022 to become Man Utd’s new manager, and he ended up taking some of his favourite players from the Dutch club with him. Man Utd spent big money on defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony that same summer, as they cost £56.7million and £86m respectively.

Ten Hag also used his connections within the Dutch game to land Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, in addition to pursuing Netherlands internationals Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Jurrien Timber.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, left Brentford for Man Utd on a free transfer in July 2022, and the creative midfielder knows Ajax’s style of play well after spending four and a half years with the club.

It seems Ten Hag will once again try to improve his squad by raiding Ajax in 2024, as a report has revealed striker Brian Brobbey is once again a target for Man Utd. The Red Devils were initially linked with Brobbey when Ten Hag first took over at Old Trafford, but Ajax declared they would not be selling any more of their important stars to Man Utd.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ten Hag has instructed Man Utd to go back in for Brobbey amid the attacker’s great form. This term, he has managed 12 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions. That includes a brace as Ajax were held to a 2-2 draw by PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie in their last match before Christmas.

Ajax had a disastrous start to the season and were even flirting with relegation at one point, but Brobbey has since chipped in with vital goals to help them move back up to fifth spot.

Brobbey’s good goalscoring record has alerted both Ten Hag and Man Utd to the possibility of adding him to their ranks. They will need a new striker who can provide competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund when Anthony Martial leaves, as the Frenchman’s contract is due to expire in the summer.

Man Utd, Arsenal vying for Ajax forward

Although, any move for Brobbey will have to wait until the end of the season. Man Utd’s financial position means they can only afford to loan a striker this month, and the Dutchman would cost significant money to land on a permanent deal.

Plus, it is not guaranteed that Brobbey will be heading to Man Utd, should he opt to try out the Prem next. That is because the report also puts Arsenal in the mix for his capture.

Arsenal have been internally discussing whether to make a move for Brobbey themselves. The Gunners were hoping to snare Ivan Toney, but he has instead decided to repay the faith Brentford have shown in him.

Mikel Arteta currently has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as striker options in his squad, but neither player is the true goalscorer Arsenal need to fight off the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City and win the title once again.

