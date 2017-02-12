Next Anthony Martial goal to cost Man Utd €10million

Anthony Martial’s next Manchester United goal will reportedly cost the club another €10million, if leaked details of the deal to bring him to Old Trafford were accurate.

The Franchman joined the Red Devils in 2015 from Monaco in a deal worth an initial €50million , and scored his 24th goal for them in the victory over Watford this week. However, should he score another, United will be liable to pay the Ligue 1 side another hefty sum as part of the deal.

Details of the Martial’s move to Man Utd were supposedly leaked a year ago, revealing the clause that now hovers over United’s heads, as well as similar ones covering international caps and nomination for the Ballon d’Or.

Martial has been a peripheral figure at times under new boss Jose Mourinho, but last week denied that he had any intention to quit the club in search of a bigger role elsewhere.