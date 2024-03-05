Barcelona sporting director Deco has seen his quest to appoint a successor to Xavi Hernandez as coach suffer a telling blow after Luis Enrique was emphatically ruled out for a return to the Nou Camp – but reports in Spain now claim a surprise new name has emerged as a contender.

Legendary former midfielder Xavi took charge at Barcelona in November 2021, having been lured back to the club from Qatari side Al Sadd. He quickly saw about an improvement from the malaise that had set in before him, securing a second-placed finish that season, albeit a distant 13 points adrift of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The following season, however, was to be Xavi’s crowning glory, leading the Blaugrana to an 88-point finish and a first LaLiga crown in four years.

However, a surprise drop-off in standards this season had seen the pressure mounting on the 44-year-old with Barca trailing Los Blancos and surprise early pacesetters Girona.

But just weeks after it was claimed his job was safe, Xavi stunned the footballing world by announcing his intentions to step down at Camp Nou at the end of the season, his announcement coming just 24 hours after Jurgen Klopp had done the same at Liverpool.

“I’ve been a man of the club. I’ve prioritised it above even myself. I’ve given everything I have,” Xavi said upon confirming his decision to step away. “And I will continue to do so to make the fans feel proud.

“I think the club needs a change of dynamic. For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension.”

Luis Enrique snubs chance to return to Barcelona dug-out

Xavi continued: “For the good of the board of directors, it is best that I leave. I will give my best. I think all of that will help the dynamic change. This is the message I would like to give. I think I am doing the right thing.”

As a result, the hunt for the next Barcelona manager is already underway. And while president Joan Laporta had set his early eyes on Klopp, that hope was very quickly extinguished with the exhausted German making clear his wish to take an extended break from the game.

The hunt for Xavi’s successor is being led by Deco, and the 46-year-old has quickly presented a possible shortlist of options being put up for consideration.

To that end, Hansi Flick, the former Germany and Bayern Munich boss has been strongly tipped for the role; a claim strengthened by reports in Germany that Flick is indeed taking Spanish lessons to aid his chances.

However, it’s been reported over the last week that the name at the top of Deco’s wishlist is Enrique, who led Barcelona with such distinction from May 2014 to May 2017.

During that time, he boasted an incredible 76.24 win percentage record, collecting victories in 138 of his 181 games in charge, before stepping away at the end of his deal.

He has since managed the Spanish national side and most recently PSG, who are currently top of Ligue 1.

And amid claims he could be tempted back to Barca, it’s suggested Deco is ready to make a move to re-hire the legendary coach.

However, PSG are reportedly keen to tie the 53-year-old down to a new deal, with Marca also rating their chances as ‘more than difficult’.

Next Barcelona coach: Surprise candidate in frame

It’s also suggested the likely exit of Kylian Mbappe could also push Enrique into leaving, feeling that managing the Ligue 1 giants without their star name will make their chances of success more difficult than ever, and especially in light of the club’s main quest of winning the Champions League.

However, Enrique has underlined his commitment to the Parc des Princes, saying: “It doesn’t occur to me that the team will be weaker next season.

“I’m very sure. If everything goes well, I think and I’m convinced that we will have a better team next year.”

As a result of Enrique distancing himself from the upcoming vacancy, reports in Catalonian daily Sport have suggested a surprise new name is coming into Deco’s thinking in the form of Feyenoord coach Arne Slot.

The Dutchman is regarded as one of the best upcoming coaches around, having led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last time around. While they trail PSV this season in the title race, Slot’s reputation stands firm and he earned himself a lucrative new deal at De Kuip after rejecting the chance to manage Tottenham last summer.

However, an approach from Barcelona could prove altogether more enticing and with the Dutch side crashing out of Europe recently altogether, having dropped into the Europa League from the Champions League, the 45-year-old is said to be more open than ever to an approach.

Roberto De Zerbi is another option, but his costly exit clause with Brighton makes him a difficult option and it’s claimed Deco is increasingly warming to a possible approach for Slot instead.

As a result, it’s reported due dilligience is being done on the Dutchman’s character before seeing if he would be tempted to follow in some of his compatriots eyes, with Barca having a rich tradition of appointing Dutch coaches over the years.

