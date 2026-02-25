Celtic make contact for thriving Champions League manager on exciting four-man shortlist

Robbie Keane and Kjetil Knutsen are both targets for Celtic

Celtic have initiated contact with Kjetil Knutsen, the highly regarded manager of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, as they explore options for their next permanent boss ahead of next season.

Sources indicate that Knutsen, who has transformed Bodo/Glimt into a force in European football, remains deeply content at the club. He holds shares in the team and is also attracting interest from several Champions League-participating sides across Europe.

Any potential move would require an offer he simply could not refuse, making a switch to Parkhead a challenging proposition despite Celtic’s outreach.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Robbie Keane continues to feature prominently in discussions. Currently managing Ferencvaros, Keane is also in contention for the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy this summer.

However, sources suggest Celtic represents a more realistic and appealing destination for the Irishman, who would be very open to returning to Glasgow.

Another name firmly on the shortlist is Jens Berthel Askou, the Danish manager enjoying a remarkable campaign at Motherwell. Askou has revitalised the Steelmen, turning them into one of Scotland’s most impressive outfits this term.

Motherwell sit just ten points off the league summit with games in hand, and talk of them mounting a genuine title challenge persists, an extraordinary achievement if realised.

Askou’s progressive, high-energy style has drawn admiring glances from England and beyond, and the likelihood of him staying at Fir Park beyond this season appears slim.

Celtic are also keeping tabs on Bruno Irles, the current boss at Bordeaux. The Frenchman has been under consideration as the club weighs up candidates who could bring fresh ideas and success to Parkhead.

Martin O’Neill will not continue beyond this season, and he’s reiterated he is only there on an interim basis. Despite his love for the club, he is not in line to take the job permanently.

With the managerial search intensifying amid recent instability, Celtic’s hierarchy faces a crucial decision. Balancing ambition with realism will be key, as they seek a leader capable of sustaining domestic dominance while elevating European performances.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Celtic: Contact made for striker; Robertson battle ON

Meanwhile, we revealed on Tuesday that Celtic have initiated contact for a Mexican centre-forward Barcelona are also keen on.

Celtic are hoping to complete the signing of Liverpool hero Andy Robertson, whose contract is due to expire in the summer.

But five other clubs are also vying to land the Scotland captain on a masterful free transfer.