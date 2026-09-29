Celtic next manager: Asmir Begovic wants former Everton boss to replace Martin O’Neill – ‘I hope it happens’

Asmir Begovic has explained why his former Everton manager Sean Dyche would be a good appointment for Celtic should Martin O’Neill leave, as Niall Quinn urges a former Hoops midfielder to go for the role.

Celtic may be at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 18 points from seven matches, but their start to the season has already been a disappointment.

O’Neill, who led Celtic to the league title last season, failed to guide the Hoops to the Champions League League Phase for the 2026/27 campaign.

Celtic lost 3-0 to bitter rivals Rangers in the League Cup quarter-finals and went down 1-0 to the Gers at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this month.

The Bhoys also suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros at home in the Europa League in September.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Celtic are not planning to sack O’Neill.

However, should O’Neill choose to reign, then Celtic already have three major candidates in mind, including former manager Neil Lennon.

Former Everton and Chelsea goalkeeper Begovic believes that Celtic should also look at Dyche, having worked with him at the Toffees.

The 55-year-old former Watford and Burnley boss is without a managerial role at the moment since his departure from Nottingham Forest in February 2026.

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Sean Dyche backed to become new Celtic manager

Begovic told Hajper “I have a lot of respect for Sean Dyche and always enjoyed working with him.

“His staff are brilliant, they are no-nonsense and very direct.

“You know exactly what to expect, put the work in and you’ll get your rewards.

“I really respect those people, and he would be a great manager for Celtic.

“He would tidy up any mess and ensure the players are on the same page, fit, and working hard.

“The fan bases can really relate to that, so I hope it happens.

“He deserves that sort of opportunity after everything he has achieved.

“We’ll see what happens, he might have to tone down some of the social media stuff, but I would love to see him up there.”

Roy Keane also urged to look at Celtic manager’s role

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane, too, has been backed to take charge of the Hoops.

Niall Quinn was the Sunderland chairman when Keane was the manager of the Black Cats from 2006 until 2008, and he believes that the pundit would be a good appointment for Celtic.

Speaking on the Graeme Souness Tackles podcast, Quinn said: “If Roy wanted to put his name in the hat, it would be huge. He hasn’t managed for a while, but you’d be a testament to say that when it’s in you, it’s in you forever.

“I think he’s more or less said that himself, and I certainly wouldn’t object to thinking that would be a hell of a thing to do.

“I had him myself at Sunderland, and he really got the city going – because he’s box office, the man. There’s no doubt about that.”

Quinn added: “I just think he looks very happy doing what he does these days, I’ve never seen him smile so much.

“Going back in at the deep end, and having referees and things go wrong, and matches at the weekend and players… I don’t know if the fire will still be raging in him.”

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