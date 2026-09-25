Three top Celtic manager targets revealed as Martin O’Neill resignation decision looms

Neil Lennon and Kieran McKenna are in the frame to replace Martin O'Neill at Celtic

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has publicly backed manager Martin O’Neill despite the club’s difficult start to the season, leaving the decision over his future firmly in the Northern Irishman’s hands.

O’Neill has yet to indicate any intention of stepping aside, and sources close to the club stress that all talk of succession remains entirely dependent on him choosing to walk away.

Should that happen, several names are already being discussed. Neil Lennon, a former Celtic player and manager, is understood to be very keen to return to the role if approached and sits among those under consideration.

Another figure attracting strong interest is Kieran McKenna. The highly regarded coach is admired at Celtic Park, and the club would be keen to speak to him. However, a significant financial obstacle stands in the way.

Although McKenna stepped down as Ipswich Town manager in June 2026 after guiding the Suffolk side back to the Premier League, a contractual clause remains in force.

He left with time still remaining on the deal he signed in 2024, citing a desire to take a break and spend more time with his family. As part of those departure terms, Ipswich secured protection entitling them to compensation should he take another managerial post.

That figure is believed to stand at around £8 million if an appointment is made within roughly 12 months of his departure. Such a sum is regarded as a major hurdle and is currently off-putting to Celtic.

However, sources have stated that there is room to negotiate the figure with Ipswich but it wont lower by much should they choose to do so.

Celtic could seek internal solution to replacing O’Neill

Shaun Maloney, O’Neill’s current assistant, is another possible internal option.

However, sources indicate that elevating the former player is not the preferred route of the Celtic board despite the fact he would be very open to it.

Celtic currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table by two points after winning six and losing one of their seven league games so far.

Desptie this, recent results have brought questions about O’Neill’s future at the club.

In their last three games, Celtic have lost twice to bitter rivals Rangers – which would be enough to put pressure on any Celtic manager – and were also defeated 3-1 at Parkhead by Ferencvaros in the Europa League

It’s worth noting that O’Neill was initially only brought in as an interim manager last season, before he was handed a permanent contract after guiding the club to a league and cup double. His deal expires at the end of this season, though.

For now, the focus remains on supporting the 74-year-old as he works to turn results around.

Any change in the dugout would require his voluntary departure, a step he has not yet disclosed he is open to taking. Until then, speculation about successors remains just that – speculation.

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