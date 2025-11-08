Robbie Keane, who has been linked with the Celtic managerial role

Robbie Keane has responded to being linked with a return to Celtic as the club’s new permanent manager, while the new favourite for the role has been labelled as a potential ‘perfect fit’.

The Hoops legend has been named on the shortlist to replace Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, with Martin O’Neill currently in interim charge of the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Keane guided current club Ferencvaros to the Hungarian title last season, and he’s helped them to third place in the Europa League table after three wins and a draw in the competition so far.

And the record Republic of Ireland holder has now addressed the reports linking him with a return to Celtic.

The 45-year-old said: “I can’t do anything about the speculation, but maybe it means I’m doing my job well here and that’s the most important thing. I’m happy here.

“I don’t really want to react to every rumour, but I played football for many years and whatever club I played for, everyone would always talk about where I would go next.

“So I don’t worry about it. I focus on one thing and that’s Ferencvaros.

“Look at the unity of the team and the relationship with the supporters here.

“After the full time whistle, the fans kept calling me over. It was impressive, it felt good and meant a lot. Their encouragement and support throughout the match was fantastic.”

New Celtic favourite emerges

Kjetil Knutsen, a name who was also on TEAMtalk’s list, is the man who has now surged into the number one spot, with the Bodo/Glimt boss winning many admirers for his work at the Norwegian club since his appointment in 2018.

The 57-year-old led Bodo/Glimt to their first-ever league title in 2020 and backed that up with three more championship successes over the next four years.

Knutsen has also broken new ground in Europe, taking Bodo/Glimt into the Champions League for the first time in their history this season, having reached the Europa League semis last term before defeat to eventual winners Tottenham.

However, Knutsen might be tough to lure away from Bobo/Glimt, having previously turned down an approach from Ajax in 2023. However, with his contract due to expire in December at the end of the current Eliteserien campaign, his potential availability has led to speculation over a move into the Celtic hotseat.

Those rumours were further fuelled by former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan, who claimed that Celtic are preparing to wait until December to land their preferred candidate.

Meanwhile, former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby believes Knutsen could be the ideal choice.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the former Sweden international said: “Kjetil Knutsen has been doing a terrific job for a number of seasons. He would be a very interesting choice.

“He would definitely (prioritise) still being good on the ball, but a mix, I would say, between the game Brendan Rodgers played, and the game Martin O’Neill wants to play. Maybe the perfect fit, who knows?”

