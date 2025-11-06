TEAMtalk sources have given us a detailed update on Celtic’s search for a new permanent manager as a wildcard option emerges, while the club’s No.1 domestic choice is still in play as the overall shortlist narrows down.

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney have steadied things at Parkhead after Brendan Rodgers’ acrimonious exit, securing a home win over Falkirk before beating Old Firm rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at the weekend.

But with Celtic nine points off the pace in the Scottish Premiership title race, the club want a permanent hire by December to try and start bridging that gap.

To that end, TEAMtalk have taken a look at the current state of play at Celtic Park.

Already ruled out

The shortlist is tightening, with Craig Bellamy ruling himself out on Tuesday, insisting Wales’ World Cup push comes first. “I’m fully committed here,” the 46-year-old said after naming his squad for upcoming qualifiers. His brief 2005 Parkhead loan is now just a footnote.

Ange Postecoglou is also off the table. The 60-year-old Australian, sacked by Nottingham Forest last month, wants a proper break after four intense years at Tottenham and Celtic. Insiders confirm no return is planned, despite the fan nostalgia for his 2021-23 successes.

Wildcard option emerges

Efrain Juarez is a blast from the past, with the 37-year-old Mexican having been put forward by his agents after playing 20 games for the Hoops between 2010-12.

Currently guiding UNAM Pumas in Liga MX after winning Colombian titles with Atletico Nacional, Juarez blends club knowledge with modern tactics honed under Ronny Deila in Belgium.

Top domestic target still in running

Kieran McKenna remains the Celtic board’s top domestic target.

The 39-year-old Ipswich boss, who delivered back-to-back promotions at Portman Road, has spoken warmly of Celtic’s stature and his personal connection. Compensation could hit £5million, but the Northern Irishman’s data-driven approach fits the long-term blueprint.

Other names in the frame

Wilfried Nancy, 47, brings MLS pedigree from Columbus Crew’s Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs. The French-Canadian is admired for his possession style and player development.

Kjetil Knutsen, 56, leads the foreign charge. Bodø/Glimt’s four-time Norwegian champion has a Europa Conference League final on his CV and his contract expires December 31, so perfect timing.

Robbie Keane also remains in the mix and would welcome talks. The 45-year-old former Celtic striker has guided Ferencváros to the summit of Hungary’s top division, while his side are also going well in the extended Europa League group phase.

His 124 Celtic goals and ties to Dermot Desmond keep him relevant.

