Chelsea in ‘multiple meetings’ with Man Utd manager target who’s already hinted at big move

Chelsea have held several rounds of discussions with Brentford boss Thomas Frank as they try to beat Manchester United to the 50-year-old’s signature, according to one journalist.

Frank has earned plenty of admirers in recent years due to the fantastic work he has done at Brentford. Since being promoted from Brentford’s assistant manager to their manager in October 2018, the Dane has helped the Bees gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time and also reach as high as ninth in the top flight.

Despite operating on a small budget, Frank has helped Brentford establish themselves as a Premier League club, while also causing the top sides plenty of problems.

Frank also comes across very well with the media, and all of these traits have resulted in him being linked with a move away from Brentford.

Chelsea are monitoring Frank as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who left by mutual consent recently, while Man Utd could swoop for the ex-Brondby boss if Sir Jim Ratcliffe wields the axe on Erik ten Hag – despite Saturday’s FA Cup final triumph.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, German reporter Christian Falk has revealed that Chelsea have been in regular contact with Frank to discuss their managerial vacancy.

“Thomas Frank has had multiple meetings with Chelsea as he is understood to be one of the candidates for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge,” Falk said.

“The Danish tactician was also under consideration at Bayern Munich before they chose to appoint Vincent Kompany, with a deal now done for the Belgian tactician to leave Burnley to take over at the Allianz Arena.”

Next Chelsea manager: Thomas Frank talks held

The journalist added: “Manchester United are understood to have also had contact with Frank on one occasion as they consider the position of Erik ten Hag.”

It seems Frank is more likely to end up managing Chelsea than Man Utd next season.

While Frank has loved his spell in charge of Brentford, he recently admitted that he would be open to leaving in order to take the next step in his career.

“If a big club one day comes to knock on my door, then I need to consider it,” Frank told reporters.

“But it’s not something I’m hunting. I could stay in Brentford for, well, forever is probably a crazily long time but I could stay here for a further sustained period.”

It must be noted that Frank is far from the only manager to be linked with the Chelsea and Man Utd jobs.

Chelsea are interested in the likes of Kieran McKenna, Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and Enzo Maresca. Man Utd, meanwhile, are also keen on McKenna, though Ratcliffe could instead swoop for an ex-Chelsea manager.

Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel would both love to manage Man Utd if given the opportunity.

