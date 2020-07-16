Tottenham should prepare themselves for the departure of Harry Kane this summer, two pundits have warned them.

The Spurs talisman underlined his status as one of the world’s elite strikers by notching his 200th goal for the club on Wednesday.

But rumours over his future have grown following Tottenham’s Champions League final defeat.

The England forward has been mooted as a target for Manchester United over the last couple of years. Juventus have also been touted as suitors.

Kane did little to end the rumours when in March he told Jamie Redknapp on Instagram he would consider leaving if he thought the north London club were going backwards.

When asked about staying at Tottenham for his entire career, he said: “It’s a good question.

“Obviously I get asked this question a lot. It’s one of them things. I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no.

“I love Spurs, I’d always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things. I’ve always said if I don’t feel progression in the team or it’s going the right direction then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better. I want to become one of the top top players.

“It all depends what happens with the team and how we progress as a team.

“So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever but it’s not a no either.”

Since saying that, Tottenham have struggled to find their consistent best under Jose Mourinho. Tottenham are seventh in the table with two matches left to play.

Their chances of a Champions League spot look remote at best and two bad results could see them miss out on the Europa League too.

Now pundit Noel Whelan is convinced that failure to reach the Champions League will ensure a parting of ways this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Harry Kane has got a massive decision to make because they’re not going to get in the Champions League positions.

“Right now they’re going to be struggling to get into European football and that could be a massive decision on Harry Kane. Can he afford to waste another season at a club that’s not going to be in the Champions League?

“Most of the top players in the world are in that competition and he’s a top player.

“That is something we need to look at very closely. It’s something he needs to make a decision on. Trying to hold onto a player like Kane is very difficult when you’re not in the Champions League.”

‘Kane to Man City’

Despite links with United and Juventus, former England man Trevor Sinclair believes Kane will end up at Manchester City.

“He’s mobile which Pep [Guardiola] wants his players to be,” Sinclair told talkSPORT. “His hold-up play is excellent and as good as there is out there when he’s got his back to goal.

“And since Edin Dzeko has left the club they haven’t had that aerial competition in the box. All of their forwards are 5ft 8.

“When a club has a deep block against them – which most clubs do – sometimes if it’s not working. They need to have a plan B.

“A tall striker as a back-up option isn’t a bad option. I mentioned Raul [Jimenez] from Wolves too – but they should definitely go for Harry Kane.

“But because he’s English he’ll probably come at an astronomical fee so they’ll probably go for Raul.”

Sinclair also thinks Tottenham’s failure to reach the Champions League will lead to a parting of ways.

He added: “A lot of people are starting to talk about Harry Kane and asking where his next move is. He loves the club and he wants to be loyal. But as fans, broadcasters and commentators, we have been speaking about him for a while.

“Don’t even think that Harry Kane and his agent aren’t speaking about it. We look at Tottenham last season, Champions League final and flying. Now they’re now a shadow of their former selves.

“I’ll be very surprised if Kane hasn’t thought about leaving.”