England manager Gareth Southgate still looks highly likely to leave as the Three Lions manager after this summer’s European Championships with a clear favourite to replace him now emerging – while a former Liverpool star has revealed why a top Bayern Munich star will be grateful he rejected a call-up.

The Three Lions are through to the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the fourth successive time, with a match against Switzerland in Dusseldorf next on the horizon for England. Victory in that match would set up a potential semi-final against either the Netherlands or Turkey, gifting one of those nations a golden chance of playing in this summer’s Euro 2024 final.

Despite 58 years of hurt, England went into the competition as strong favourites to go all the way, though that crown has not sat well on their head, with Southgate’s men stuttering and stumbling their way through to the last eight. Indeed, but for a miraculous last-gasp overhead kick from Jude Bellingham in their last-16 showdown against Slovakia, England would already be out of the tournament and their players already on their long overdue summer holidays.

Instead, Bellingham’s wonder goal not only saved England’s lives in the tournament and set the tone for a quick-fire winner from Harry Kane soon into extra time, it also ensured Southgate lives to fight another day.

As a result, Saturday’s game against the Swiss will mark a landmark 100 matches in charge of the Three Lions for the 53-year-old.

Nonetheless, criticism of his reign has never been louder than it is right now, with his stubborness at changing both his tactics and his players, when both have been far from brilliant, growing ever more acute.

Southgate sack: New favourite to take charge emerges

So loud have those discerning voices grown, that it has even be suggested by some observers that the FA should sack Southgate midway through the tournament and appoint a former Premier League great as his temporary replacement.

Indeed, going into the tournament in Germany, Southgate admitted this would likely be his last in charge and that, with the onus on England to win, time would be up for him in the event of any level of failure.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Therefore, it might be the last chance,” Southgate said ahead of the competition.

“I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more please’, because at some point people lose faith.

“If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.”

Asked if he had the option to extend his deal, Southgate added: “No. The reason is that there would have been more criticism, which would have put more pressure on the team.

“England did that once before with Fabio Capello [before the 2010 World Cup] and there was a big drama before the tournament.

“It’s better to check yourself after the tournament,” he concluded.

As a result, speculation on his future has intensified in recent weeks and a string of candidates have been tipped to succeed him.

Among those speculated upon include former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and ex-Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, it is another former Blues man who is leading the charge to succeed him with Graham Potter now the favourite to take charge.

Potter has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in April 2023, after just six months in charge.

Jamal Musiala told he did right to snub England

With Southgate considering his options for Saturday evening’s match, the England boss will again hope Bellingham can inspire the Three Lions against their switched-on opponents, the Swiss.

One of Bellingham’s best friends in the game is Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, with the two playing alongside each other at every age group with England right through to Under-21s.

But while Bellingham went on to make the grade with the senior side, and is now the proud owner of 33 caps, Musiala defected and opted to play for Germany, having been born in Stuttgart in 2003.

Now an elite world star like Bellingham, Musiala has played a significant role in Germany’s progress into the last eight on the other half of the draw, where they face a brutal showdown against Spain on Friday evening.

Had it worked out differently, Musiala and Bellingham could have been starring together in Dusseldorf, but former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann claims the 21-year-old will be relieved he opted for Germany.

“I don’t know if it’s fair for me to say if Gareth Southgate would be able to get the best out of Jamal Musiala if he played for England, and, thankfully, I don’t have to because he plays for Germany,” Hamann stated.

“He would have thought long and hard about who he wanted to represent and play for.

“I can imagine that if he’s been watching England at this tournament, I’m pretty sure he will think he’s made the right decision to play for Germany. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t.”