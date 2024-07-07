Next England manager candidate urges Southgate to change one player for Euro 2024 semi-final

Gareth Southgate has received advice from a man freshly tipped to succeed him

After England qualified for the semi-finals of Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate has been advised to make one change to his lineup for the match against the Netherlands.

For the second round in a row, England couldn’t get past their opponent within 90 minutes, but they still found a way through on Sunday when winning a penalty shootout to knock Switzerland out of the European Championship in the quarter-finals.

England went behind when Breel Embolo scored in the 75th minute, but Bukayo Saka equalised with a well-placed finish from the edge of the box five minutes later.

Subsequently, England scored all five of their penalties in the shootout after extra time, and with Jordan Pickford saving Switzerland’s first spot kick, by Manuel Akanji, a last-four place was booked.

It has set up another semi-final appearance for Southgate’s side, who also reached the last four of the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

However, public opinion of Southgate’s performance as England manager has almost been at an all-time low, thanks to the way in which the Three Lions have failed to express a confident gameplan throughout the tournament so far.

It is widely expected that this will be Southgate’s last competition in charge of England, who he has managed since 2016.

The verdict on who will replace him is still out, but one candidate for the role, according to Gary Lineker, ought to be BBC pundit and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

“This will be Gareth Southgate’s last tournament, I think, whatever happens,” Lampard said on The Rest Is Football.

“If he wins, I think he’ll absolutely bow out. And if he doesn’t then I think he’ll bow out. It’ll be his decision.

“But I wouldn’t disregard Frank Lampard. I think he tactically gets it. I think the players will respect him immediately. I’m getting ahead of things here.

“If you’re going to go English, you go, like, who else? Eddie Howe? Eddie Howe, possibly?”

Lampard last worked on the touchline while taking caretaker charge of Chelsea at the end of the 2022-23 season, after previously managing his former club between 2019 and 2021.

The former England midfielder has also managed Derby County and Everton since hanging up his boots, but has also come in for harsh judgement for his performance in some of those roles.

‘Unlucky’ manager advises one England change

However, Lineker insists Lampard has a strong understanding of the game.

“I think he’s been a bit unlucky in his managerial career in some ways,” Lineker added. “I think he gets it tactically.”

Lampard was working alongside Lineker on the BBC‘s coverage of England’s game against Switzerland.

One observation the 46-year-old made was that England should bring in a rarely-seen member of their squad for the semi-final against the Netherlands.

During the second half against Switzerland, Southgate sent on Luke Shaw for his first appearance of the tournament after an injury lay-off. As long as he is now back fit, Lampard wants to see the left-back start in the next round.

“I think if he is fit he starts,” Lampard said.

“He gives England that balance. He looked pretty good when he came on. If he’s fit I would play him.”

Shaw’s cameo against Switzerland was his first appearance for club or country since Manchester United’s match against Luton Town in February.

