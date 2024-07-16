After eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday 16 July that he has resigned as England manager.

The 53-year-old led England to the final of Euro 2024 this month, where they were defeated by Spain, closing the book of what has been the most fruitful period of major tournament performances since the Three Lions won the World Cup in 1966.

Although they were never able to claim a first international title since that triumph 58 years ago, England reached two finals, one semi-final and a quarter-final in the four tournaments Southgate oversaw.

And now the FA are tasked with replacing the man who delivered that success while also rejuvenating the culture around the England men’s team.

Here is every candidate linked with replacing Southgate as England manager.

Eddie Howe

As TEAMtalk has revealed, not only is Eddie Howe the FA’s preferred choice to be Southgate’s successor but the Newcastle United boss is very much open to the opportunity.

Howe earned plaudits as a young manager in his 30s for taking Bournemouth to the Premier League, playing attractive attacking football as the Cherries consolidated their place in the top flight.

He was appointed by Newcastle in November 2021 and has since took the Magpies to the Champions League and an EFL Cup final.

Howe was considered for the England post previously, after the sackings of Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce, but the former under-21 international was considered too inexperienced at the time. Now 46, Howe is viewed differently and has long dreamed of managing the national team.

Graham Potter

Any move to appoint Howe is complicated by the fact he is currently managing one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. There is no such obstruction for Graham Potter, however, who has remained out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last year.

Potter impressed during a short stint in charge of Swansea City between 2018 and 2019, leaving the Welsh club for a shot at the Premier League as Brighton manager.

In three seasons at the AmEx Stadium, Potter guided the Seagulls to their highest-ever top-flight finish while espousing a thrilling style of play and demonstrating the ability to develop talented youngsters into top Premier League stars.

Lee Carsley

When Sam Allardyce was sacked after just 67 days in charge of England, the FA turned to Southgate, who was the under-21s manager at the time, and stumbled into appointing their most successful manager in recent history.

And as TEAMtalk has revealed, they are considering attempting to repeat the trick by turning to current under-21s boss Lee Carsley as Southgate’s replacement.

The 50-year-old former Everton and Derby County midfielder has been in charge of the under-21s since 2021 and oversaw a triumph at the European Under-21 Championship last summer. His recent working relationship with many of the young stars who have since gone on to establish themselves at senior level will stand firmly in his favour.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date

Jurgen Klopp

Although the FA’s preference is reportedly to hire an Englishman as Southgate’s successor, Jurgen Klopp would surely be a dream appointment.

The German manager is currently enjoying a sabbatical after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season following nine glory-filled years in charge at Anfield.

One of the most respected and revered figures in the game, Klopp has the tactical nous and motivational skills to thrive in international management if he ever choses to try his hand at it.

But the former Borussia Dortmund man recently rejected an approach from the United States and is said to want to enjoy more time away from the game before deciding on his next post.

Pep Guardiola

Another dream foreign appointment would be Pep Guardiola. There is arguably no more influential coach currently working in the game than the Manchester City boss, and his fingerprints are all over the England team due to his work with the likes of Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

But while there have been rumours that the Catalan tactician might not stay at City much beyond the upcoming campaign, it is extremely unlikely that he would consider an immediate Etihad departure to take the England job.

Mauricio Pochettino

One highly rated foreign manager who is available, however, is Mauricio Pochettino.

Surprisingly let go by Chelsea at the end of last season, the Argentinian was linked with the Manchester United job before the Red Devils committed to Erik ten Hag.

And while the FA might prefer an English coach, Pochettino’s vast experience in the Premier League and work previously at Tottenham to develop Three Lions stars such as Harry Kane and Kyle Walker means he is a familiar and respected figure within the upper echelons of the game in England.

Sarina Wiegman

There is no viable candidate for the vacant England men’s manager’s position with a proven track record of success in international football to match the current England women’s manager – yet still it would be viewed as a left-field appointment if the FA hired Sarina Wiegman away from the female team.

The Dutch coach delivered a European Championship for England in 2022, her second Euros title after winning the same trophy with the Netherlands in 2017. And last year her Lionesses reached the World Cup final.

Wiegman would be the first woman ever to take charge of a men’s national team.

Frank Lampard

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard has been out of work since his second spell in charge of Chelsea came to an end after the 2022-23 season.

The 46-year-old has, at best, experienced mixed fortunes thus far as a manager. After guiding Derby to the final of the Championship play-offs in his first post, he took Chelsea to an FA Cup final but lasted only 18 months in his first stint at Stamford Bridge before a dismal year in charge of Everton.

Lampard has long been tipped as a future England manager, but there is little about his track record at this stage to suggest he will be high up the FA’s current list of candidates.

Thomas Tuchel

According to recent reports, the FA are considering another former Chelsea manager. Thomas Tuchel, one of the brightest tactical minds in football, is available after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season and the German is reportedly on the shortlist of potential Southgate successors.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, Tuchel boasts a CV to outstrip many of the other top contenders for the vacant England job. It is not yet known whether the German has any interest in the role, however, and his reputation for falling out with his employers might be of concern to the FA.