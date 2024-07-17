The FA have been urged to show incredible ambition in their quest to appoint a new England manager with one 62-times capped star adamant they can succeed if they make a bold move to appoint Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – while Gareth Southgate’s biggest flaws have also been revealed.

The Three Lions are seeking a new coach for the first time in almost eight years after Southgate announced he was stepping down on Tuesday morning. The 53-year-old, who made the step up from the Under-21s, led England to successive European Championship finals, one World Cup semi-final and one World Cup quarter-final during a hugely-memorable era.

However, he also holds the record of being the only coach to lose successive Euros finals, while criticism of his tactics and his conservative approach to unleashing some of the country’s best attacking talents in years have not gone unnoticed, with many observers feeling Three Lions should in actual fact have achieved more than Southgate managed.

Nonetheless, time stands still for no man and despite the FA’s failed attempts to persuade him to stay, talks over his successor are already underway in the corridors of power at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park.

TEAMtalk understands that the man at the top of their wanted list is Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and there is a real belief they can land the 46-year-old with the people who employed him at St James’ Park, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, having agreed to sell their shares and leave the Tyneside club.

The Magpies are also well aware of the FA’s interest in their manager and cautious of the fact that an approach could soon be made.

Next England manager: FA told they can prise Guardiola from Man City

However, some want the FA to show more ambition than simply appointing a man who many feel would be very much like for like.

And with clamour growing for an approach to be made for Jurgen Klopp, trusted reporter David Ornstein has provided a big update on England’s chances of temping the former Liverpool boss out of his much-needed sabbatical.

But there is arguably an even bigger name in the mix too in the form of Manchester City’s all-conquering boss Guardiola, whose deal at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the current season.

Guardiola has persistently suggested he will leave the four-times reigning Premier League champions this summer and, while he too would seemingly like an extended break in the game, he has also hinted that a change of pace offered by international football could also suit him.

Having won all there is to win in Spain, Germany and now England, there are few challenges left for Guardiola to consider.

But former England winger Chris Waddle believes he could be attracted to taking charge of the Three Lions were an approach to be made.

“The FA should be ambitious,” he told Lord Ping. “They should be thinking about replacing Gareth Southgate with the best possible candidate available. If we want to win something, if we want to see this group of players play to their absolute potential, then we need to appoint the best.

“I’ve heard that Pep Guardiola is thinking about international management when he leaves Manchester City. He wants to work with a group of players that are capable of winning something, so England should tick all the boxes for him.

“The FA should be on his case. They should have a conversation and see if there’s interest. If there is, then they should be doing absolutely everything possible to bring him in.”

Major Gareth Southgate flaws revealed

Waddle insists the 53-year-old – whom Jack Grealish once revealed works 20-hours a day, seven days a week in his quest to be the best – as the “perfect candidate”, stating: “His record is unbelievable as a manager and, this is the time to make a move for him.

“Pep is the perfect candidate for England. If there’s even a possibility of bringing him in, then it needs to be explored.”

Guardiola has also shown himself to have no qualms about replacing stars who he feels are past their best with his ruthless streak helping him to win an incredible 36 major honours as a manager.

Southgate’s loyaly to players whose better days were behind them is seen by Waddle as his biggest failure during his long stint in charge, while a failure to have a succession plan in place for others has also cost the country dear.

“Over the last four or five years, he’s basically had a certain team,” Waddle continued. “You could name the team before the squad was announced, and he’s been loyal to his group of players that have been with him at previous tournaments.

“I think injuries to key players have created problems. For me, those injuries highlight a lack of succession planning. [Harry] Magurie and [Luke] Shaw particularly. This squad has seen him change his approach and bring in form players, leaving out the likes of Grealish and Marcus Rashford for example.

“By playing the same players, he hasn’t given new guys an opportunity to play at this level.

“It felt like at this tournament with the squad he has picked, he’s been playing catch-up in terms of trying to bed players into the team at speed.

“A lot of these guys have been given a chance – they’ve had a go – and I think after the tournament, it’s time to move some of them on and look to the future,” he concluded.