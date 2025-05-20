Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz has advised he needs to opt for a move to Liverpool over rival suitors Bayern Munich if he wants to take his career to the next level and after the Reds’ fellow Premier League suitors Manchester City pulled OUT of the transfer race.

The Reds are looking forward to this weekend’s title celebrations with club captain Virgil van Dijk poised to hold aloft the Premier League trophy in front of a packed Anfield on Sunday in the final game of the season against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace. For those who can’t be there, they do have the opportunity to savour only their second English league crown in 35 years when the Liverpool squad will embark on an open-top bus parade through the streets of the city on Bank Holiday Monday.

And while the two-day celebrations are to be savoured, behind the scenes the hard work is already underway on some quality new transfer arrivals to ensure Liverpool enjoy a sustained period of success.

One man strongly linked with a move over the last week or so is Wirtz, who has also long been on Manchester City’s radar.

But with a number of strong sources, including Fabrizio Romano, revealing City have now pulled out of talks for the star, hopes have grown that a spectacular move to Anfield could be ON.

The Bayer Leverkusen superstar, 22, now has two years left on his deal and the departure of manager Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid appears to have signalled the breaking up of their 2024 Bundesliga-winning squad.

And after new details emerged of the covert meeting Liverpool officials held with the Germany star’s family, iconic former Bayern Munich star Mario Basler has explained why a move to Anfield can take his game to the next level.

“In terms of atmosphere and everything around the club, I’d tell Florian Wirtz to go to Liverpool over Manchester City if he joins an English club,” Basler said. “Football-wise, of course, he’d be playing under Pep Guardiola at City as a replacement for De Bruyne and the club will strengthen significantly, so Wirtz would fit in well there as well.

“But just for the atmosphere alone, I’d say he should join Liverpool. They’ve just won the Premier League and it seems like a great club to progress and develop as a young player.”

Liverpool told Jeremie Frimpong’s best assets

Basler, who played for Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final defeat to Manchester United in the Nou Camp, also reckons Jeremie Frimpong is a great signing for the Reds.

The versatile right-sided star shares a similar profile to the man he will replace in the Liverpool starting line-up, Trent Alexander-Arnold, having played a role in 17 goals (five scored, 12 assists) from his right wing-back role for Leverkusen this season.

With a move expected to be finalised to bring the Dutchman to Anfield in the coming days, Basler has also rated his signing and revealed the former Celtic man’s best assets.

“Jeremie Frimpong would definitely be a good signing for Liverpool,” Basler told GamblingIndustryNews. “He had another great season and has been playing at a very high level for two years now at Bayer Leverkusen.

“He’s a player who can help any team with his speed and technique. If he joins Liverpool, they’ll be thrilled – he’s a great player.”

Basler added: “Just like Florian Wirtz, Frimpong can play in any team. There’s no doubt about the quality of both Wirtz and Frimpong. The latter has exceptional talent and a very special energy. That’s something every club in the world is looking for.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Isak hopes grow; Klopp aids another signing

Should the Reds be beaten to the signing of Wirtz, they are exploring another possible option in the form of Xavi Simons.

Now the Reds’ plans in raiding RB Leipzig for the Netherlands playmaker have been confirmed by a transfer journalist, who has revealed the special role Jurgen Klopp could play in negotiations.

In addition to the Netherlands playmaker, a Sky Sports reporter has also backed up Fabrizio Romano’s claims that summer signing number two at Anfield – Milos Kerkez – is also edging closer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still seen as very much open to the possible transfer of Alexander Isak this summer and could yet try and tempt Newcastle with a firm offer for the Swede – and new comments made by Eddie Howe don’t exactly emphatically rule out a possible exit for their talismanic Swede.

Finally, new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly already planning a third new signing of his regime at the Bernabeu, with a devastating second raid on Liverpool seemingly being planned to follow up the capture of Trent Alexander-Arnold and after an agreement was also reached for Dean Huijsen.

