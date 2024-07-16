Gareth Southgate won’t have long to wait before securing his next job after stepping down as England manager on Tuesday morning.

Southgate announced he has left his role as England manager on Tuesday morning. The move brought the 53-year-old’s tenure as manager of the senior side to a close at the 102-game mark.

Southgate managed England to two major finals (Euro 2020 and Euro 2024), though the Three Lions suffered defeat on both occasions.

England have largely presented a united front on Southgate’s watch and the manager has been lauded for picking up the pieces way back in 2016 at a time when the national side were at one of their lowest points.

However, Southgate has also come in for stinging criticism regarding his conservative tactics and inability to bring the best out of England’s star players who at present, are all attackers.

Southgate’s contract was due to expire in December of this year and the FA had hoped to tie the manager down to fresh terms that would have covered the 2026 World Cup.

However, Southgate has determined the time is right for a new man to take charge and a career change within the football industry could now await.

Southgate to be offered pundit role with ITV

According to the Daily Mail, the 53-year-old will now be offered the chance to work as a pundit for ITV.

Southgate is reportedly ‘held in high esteem at the broadcaster’ and the opportunity to become a leading pundit ahead of the next World Cup and beyond will be presented.

ITV’s primary team in the studio for England matches at Euro 2024 consisted of presenter Mark Pougatch and pundit trio Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville.

However, the Mail state Southgate would take Neville’s place at ITV and would become a ‘key part of their coverage’ moving forwards.

England’s next fixture is a crunch clash with the Republic of Ireland on September 7 to kick off their Nations League campaign.

The Mail suggested it is ‘unlikely’ Southgate would be in place before then given he’s expected to take a brief break from the game following his England exit.

Who’ll replace Southgate as England manager

TEAMtalk understands the FA’s preferred choice to succeed Southgate is Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe.

Furthermore, we’ve been told Howe would be open to taking the reins and becoming England manager has always been a dream of the 46-year-old.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact the chief Newcastle figure who initially brought Howe to St. James’ Park has since left the club (Dan Ashworth – now sporting director at Manchester United).

A potential complication of appointing Howe, however, is whether the FA can afford him. Southgate earned an annual salary of £5m which would be on the lower end of Premier League manager salaries.

The FA would also have to pay Newcastle a buyout fee of around £5m to release Howe from his contract with the Magpies.

Other alternatives the FA are giving consideration to include Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel. Both managers are currently out of work and as such are more readily available – as well as cheaper to secure – than Howe.

Another candidate who is in with an outside chance of succeeding Southgate is current England Under-21 boss, Lee Carsley.

Carsley has already done what Southgate couldn’t in the England set-up when guiding the country to major silverware at the U21 Euros in 2023.

READ MORE: Man Utd wonderkid and £80m-rated prospect feature in England’s predicted line-up for Euro 2028