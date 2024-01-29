Next Liverpool boss: Rumours of Postecoglou quitting Tottenham for Anfield addressed as massive Anfield job claim is made

Reports are gathering pace that Liverpool will very seriously consider Ange Postecoglou as a candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield helm this summer, with a former Reds player also pushing the Aussie’s credentials.

The legendary Anfield boss stunned the football world on Friday by announcing he is to quit Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years in charge. Understandably, the news hit hard and cut deep among their supporters, who regard the German as one of the club’s greatest-ever managers, having ended their 30-year wait to become English champions and also led the club to four European finals.

In the days that have followed, speculation has risen as to which top job Klopp takes next. And rumours that he is the No 1 candidate to take charge at Barcelona have gathered pace after Blaugrana coach, Xavi, also announced he too is to step down at the season’s end.

As for Liverpool, much has also been written and said about who FSG chooses as the man to replace Klopp in the Anfield dug-out.

Since then, several other names have entered the frame too, with the likes of Ruben Amorim mentioned, while it’s reported those in power at Anfield also have a strong admiration for Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

However, it’s also been reported that Tottenham boss Postecoglou could also come into consideration, with the Aussie winning himself plenty of admirers for the job he has done at N17 so far.

Postecoglou to Liverpool talk ramps up

Inheriting a difficult situation with regards Harry Kane, the former Celtic boss has revolutionised the club, overseeing a change of both formation and playing style that, but for a rotten run on the injury front, had seen Spurs mentioned as early contenders to win the Premier League title.

While their title dreams appear to have faded, they are still very much alive in the race for a top-four finish, which would represent a brilliant first season at the helm if the 58-year-old can see the job through.

However, there is a growing school of thought that claims FSG could look to make an approach for Postecoglou if a bid to install their top candidate, Alonso, fails to gather pace.

And the merits of appointing the Athens-born tactician at Anfield has been given a ringing endorsement by former Reds midfielder Jason McAteer.

Speaking to beIN Sports, McAteer believes Postecoglou has both the charisma and footballing style to effortlessly step into the Anfield hotseat after Klopp.

“I think he’s charismatic, I like his brand of football. He’s got a CV, by the way. He’s managed around the world, he knows what he’s doing. He’s dealt with the Harry Kane situation,” McAteer explained.

“Now you’re asking me if it’s too soon to jump ship. That’s a different argument, but if I could pick anyone who you can go ‘there you go, pick them up and put them in there’, I’d probably go Postecoglou right now.”

That suggestion appears to have gathered weight in recent hours amid claims Postecoglou was a Liverpool supporter as a boy and has always dreamed of taking charge at Anfield.

Tottenham boss pays his respects to Klopp – but can’t resist cheeky joke

Despite those claims, Football.London reports that Postecoglou has no plans to quit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium right now and that Spurs supporters should have no reason to worry over his imminent exit.

With Klopp making clear he would ‘never take charge at another Premier League club’ and amid suggestions he is lined up for either the Barcelona jobs or the Germany national team job next, Postecoglou has joked that he hopes never to cross swords with the departing Reds manager on too many occasions in the future.

“It is totally understandable,” Postecoglou said of Klopp’s decision to serve notice of his plans to quit. “My only wish is he does stay out of the game a little while for a couple of reasons, the obvious one about the competitiveness but also it gives me a bit of hope that when I call it a day I am not going to get the urge to come back too quickly.”

Postecoglou has hailed Klopp, though, for his achievements while in the Liverpool dug-out and feels exhaustion is only natural for the game’s elite coaches.

“I guess I was as surprised as anyone else because he’s a top manager and they are flying at the moment. But also understanding at the back of my mind that probably all of us who have been in the game a while, it’s the constant thought in your heads because you know how much you need to put into the position,” he added.

“He’s probably one of the unique ones, he’s an outstanding manager, world class.

“He will go down as one of the best, but when you do that at one club for so long that is the uniqueness of it, you have to rebuild teams all the time within the same context.”

Postecoglou has been in charge of 24 games so far with Spurs, having won 13 of them to give him a win percentage record of 54.17%.

Klopp, meanwhile, has taken charge of 467 Liverpool games, winning 284 and having a win record of just over 60%.

