Next Liverpool manager: Early favourites to replace Klopp revealed; Carragher reacts to ‘body blow’

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Xabi Alonso has been discussed as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Reds announced the news on Friday that Klopp has decided to step down in what is one of the biggest shocks of 2023/24 so far.

Klopp said in an interview with the the official Liverpool FC website that he is “running out of energy” and that is part of the reason why he took the shock decision.

The German coach will hope to finish his time at Anfield on a high and looks on course to do so, with Liverpool sitting top of the Premier League table.

They have also booked a place in the Carabao Cup final and will also be eyeing success in the FA Cup and Europa League.

In terms of who could replace Klopp, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Alonso has already been discussed by the Liverpool hierarchy.

The former Reds midfielder is currently manager of Bayer Leverkusen, who are top of the Bundesliga table.

TEAMtalk sources have also stated that Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is also on the Merseyside club’s managerial shortlist.

Carragher: ‘What a manager, what a man’

Klopp’s decision to step down has left many supporters in disbelief. There had been rumours that the manager’s time at Anfield could come to an end soon but the announcement still seems sudden.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has described the news as a “body blow” and said that he expected Klopp to stay for a few more seasons.

“This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came,” Carragher wrote on X.

“I just thought it would be another few years away.

“What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

As mentioned, Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table but the title race is far from over.

Reigning champions Manchester City are five points behind Klopp’s team but have a game in hand on them.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are on the same points as the Cityzens, but have played the same amount of games as Liverpool.

It would be a fitting end to Klopp’s stint at Anfield if he could lift a few more trophies.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, he has guided his team to winning one league title, a Champions League, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

