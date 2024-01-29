Xabi Alonso is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as the early favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and TEAMtalk delves into why the Spaniard is the perfect fit.

Klopp announced his shock decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season on Friday, saying that a “lack of energy” was partly to blame.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Alonso has already been discussed by the Liverpool hierarchy as a potential replacement.

In this article, we look at five reasons why the former Reds midfielder could be the perfect man for the job.

Alonso would be ‘automatically loved’ by Liverpool fans

Alonso spent five successful years at Liverpool as a player between 2004 and 2009. During his time at Anfield, he made 210 appearances, scoring 18 goals and making 20 assists.

The Spaniard played a key role in helping the Reds lift the Champions League title in 2005 under Rafa Benitez. He also won the FA Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup with the Merseyside giants.

Alonso joined Real Madrid in 2009 but remains a very well-respected figure among the Liverpool fans and many of them would love to see him replace Klopp.

Jose Enrique thinks that he would be ‘automatically loved’ by the fans. “He [Alonso] was a legend at Liverpool so to come to Anfield, he’d be automatically loved straight away,” he said.

“It would be the equivalent of [Steven] Gerrard coming home but I think Alonso is the best selection.”

Early success with Bayer Leverkusen

Alonso has enjoyed an excellent start to life as a manager with Bayer Leverkusen. He joined the German club in 2022 and has done a fantastic job so far.

Against all the odds, Leverkusen currently sit top of the Bundesliga table and are on track to lift their first title since 2011.

They could also win other silverware, as they have made it through to the DFB-Pokal quarter-final and are one of the favourites to lift this season’s Europa League crown.

Klopp also made his name in Germany before moving to Anfield in 2015. Although, he had a lot more experience under his belt than Alonso does.

Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti has previously said that he expects the Spaniard to become a top coach and would like to see him at Real Madrid.

“I had him [Alonso] as a player. He has a high-level knowledge of football, he is doing very well with Bayer Leverkusen.

“I wish him to be here [at Real Madrid] one day, like Raul or Arbeloa. They are people I know and I love them very much.”

Alonso can ‘deal with pressure,’ which will be rife at Anfield

In a recent interview, Jermaine Pennant said that Alonso should be the favourite because he can deal with pressure, which would be inevitable as Liverpool manager.

Alonso had a reputation as someone with a calm demeanour as a player and by all accounts that has continued in his managerial career.

“Alonso was so cool and calm, it didn’t matter where he was he could handle it,” Pennant said.

“He’s such a cool guy! Leverkusen are no small club, to be topping Bayern is already a lot of pressure and he’s handling that well.”

As mentioned, whoever replaces Klopp will have huge boots to fill. Trophies will always be expected at Liverpool and that would be no different if Alonso does get the job.

So far, he has shown that he has the mentality to succeed in the Anfield hot seat.

A focus on exciting football; he’s learned from the best

One thing that has become clear during Alonso’s time with Leverkusen is that he loves playing exciting, attacking football.

The German club have scored 50 goals in 19 Bundesliga matches so far this season – an average of 2.6 per game.

Alonso learned under some of the very best managers during his playing career: Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Benitez are just a few examples.

Mourinho predicted back in 2010 that he could become a world-class coach. “He has the quality that a ‘metronome’ must have,” he said.

“I’m sure that when he hangs up his boots he’ll be a great coach if he wants to be.”

“He reminds me of Pep Guardiola when I had him as a player. He was already a coach on the pitch.”

If he can put his experience of playing under some of the best managers of all time to good use, Alonso’s managerial career certainly bodes well.

Alonso gets the best out of his players

Perhaps the most important thing you need to be able to do to become a top manager, though, is to squeeze the very best out of your players.

This comes down to in-game tactics but also your man-management skills and ability to boost team morale.

You only have to look at the performances of Victor Boniface, Florian Wirtz, Piero Hincapie and Jonathan Tah for Leverkusen this season to see that Alonso already has these skills.

Those four players have vastly improved on their performances from last season. Boniface, for example, has scored 16 goals in 23 matches so far this term.

This means the striker is already just six behind his goal tally from the whole of last season, despite a big step up in class from the Belgian Pro League to the Bundesliga.

If Alonso could have the same impact on Liverpool’s squad as he has on Leverkusen’s, he could prove to be a fantastic, long-term replacement for Klopp, who the fans already love.

